Idaho's K-12 public school enrollment trending down for second consecutive year

Idaho’s K-12 public school enrollment could decline for the second consecutive year.

The Idaho State Board of Education this week released fall 2025-26 enrollment data from public school districts and charter schools. Statewide, enrollment is down 3,042 students, a 1% decrease from last school year.

Declining enrollment in traditional public schools — particularly large districts — is driving the statewide dip. District enrollment went from 271,562 in the spring to 268,282 this fall, a 1.2% decrease. Public charter schools, meanwhile, have added 319 students since last school year, a 0.8% increase.

Note about the data: Enrollment doesn't exactly align with the number of students attending public schools. One student can take classes at two schools and count toward enrollment at both.

Fall enrollment is a snapshot in time, and the number will change by the end of the school year. In 2023-24, for instance, fall data showed a year-over-year decline, but enrollment had increased by the spring. In 2024-25, fall data showed an increase, which turned into a decrease by spring.

Still, the data highlights a trend. After rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, K-12 enrollment has plateaued the last few years. If the 2025-26 enrollment decline holds by the end of the school year, it will be the second consecutive year enrollment dips and just the fourth drop-off since the late 1990s.

State superintendent Debbie Critchfield said Wednesday that the enrollment data “tells a more complex story than a simple reduction in students.”

“In large part, families are still choosing public education, but they’re choosing it in different forms,” she said by email. “The continued growth in charter schools shows that families value options within the public system.”

Click here to see enrollment changes from Fall 2024 to Fall 2025 in each school district and charter school.



Spring 2024-25 enrollment Fall 2025-26 enrollment # change % change Traditional districts 271,562 268,282 -3,280 -1.2% Charters 41,698 42,017 319 0.8% Total 313,341 310,299 -3,042 -1%

Idaho isn't alone; enrollment is declining nationwide. Between fall 2019 and fall 2023, public school enrollment dropped from 50.8 million to 49.5 million, a 2.5% decrease, according to The 74. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated an existing downward trend, The 74 reported, but that's not the only factor. The U.S. birth rate is at an all-time low.

In Idaho, demographics also play a role in public school enrollment, Critchfield said. In addition to a declining birth rate, many people moving to Idaho don’t have school-aged children, and rising housing costs “have made it harder for young families to stay or settle in Idaho, which contributes to smaller kindergarten cohorts,” she said.

“Districts across the state report more families are delaying kindergarten starts since the pandemic, and many are seeing those students appear later, often in middle school grades, so we anticipate some rebound over time,” Critchfield said. “In short, Idaho’s public education system is adjusting to demographic realities while still meeting the diverse needs of families who continue to choose public schools in new and evolving ways.”

Meanwhile, states like Idaho have expanded state-funded alternatives to traditional public schools — both public and private options. This year's fall enrollment shows that Idaho charter schools continue to grow. And state lawmakers this year enacted a $50 million tax credit program that subsidizes private school tuition and home-schooling expenses.

Idaho doesn't track private school enrollment or the number of students who are home-schooled. The Idaho State Board of Education estimated this year that nearly 18,000 students attend private schools. The State Board did not estimate how many children are home-schooled.



School year K-12 public school enrollment # change % change Fall 2025 310,299 -3,042 -1% 2024-25 313,341 -1,255 -0.4% 2023-24 314,596 154 0.05% 2022-23 314,442 1,799 0.6% 2021-22 312,643 5,301 1.7% 2020-21 307,342 -1,483 -1.6% 2019-20 308,825 5,038 1.7% 2018-19 303,787 4,562 1.5% 2017-18 299,225 3,487 1.2% 2016-17 295,738 4,266 1.5% 2015-16 291,472

Most large school districts have declining enrollment

Eight of the state's 10 largest school districts had declining enrollment between fall 2024 and fall 2025.



District Fall 2024 enrollment Fall 2025 enrollment # change % change West Ada 38,080 37,659 -421 -1.1% Boise 21,861 21,386 -475 -2.2% Bonneville Joint 13,519 13,374 -145 -1.1% Nampa 12,599 12,268 -331 -2.6% Pocatello-Chubbuck 11,453 11,328 -125 -1.1% Vallivue 10,202 10,538 336 3.3% Coeur d’Alene 9,625 9,657 32 0.3% Idaho Falls 9,831 9,646 -185 -1.9% Twin Falls 8,974 8,722 -252 -2.8% Jefferson County Joint 6,554 6,396 -158 -2.4%

Top 10 and bottom 10: School district enrollment

These are the top 10 school districts for enrollment growth between fall 2024 and fall 2025.



District Fall 2024 enrollment Fall 2025 enrollment # change % change 1. Avery 10 31 21 210% 2. Kamiah Joint 372 476 104 28% 3. Boundary County 1,434 1,688 254 17.5% 4. Prairie Elementary 6 7 1 16.7% 5. Arbon Elementary 18 21 3 16.7% 6. Bruneau-Grand View 259 297 38 14.7% 7. Canyon-Owyhee School Service 79 88 9 11.4% 8. Clark County 93 100 7 7.5% 9. West Bonner County 931 982 51 5.5% 10. Cascade 201 211 10 5%

These are the bottom 10 school districts for enrollment growth between fall 2024 and fall 2025.



District Fall 2024 enrollment Fall 2025 enrollment # change % change 107. Soda Springs Joint 879 802 -77 -8.8% 108. Glenns Ferry Joint 353 318 -35 -9.9% 109. Culdesac 104 93 -11 -10.6% 110. Midvale 135 120 -15 -11.1% 111. Marsh Valley Joint 1,045 927 -118 -11.3% 112. Mullan 87 77 -10 -11.5% 113. Swan Valley Elementary 54 47 -7 -13% 114. Dietrich 179 153 -26 -14.5% 115. South Lemhi 109 93 -16 -14.7% 116. Pleasant Valley Elementary 12 8 -4 -33.3%

Top 10 and bottom 10: Charter school enrollment

These are the top 10 charter schools for enrollment growth between fall 2024 and fall 2025.



Charter Fall 2024 enrollment Fall 2025 enrollment # change % change 1. Pathways In Education (West Ada) 53 193 140 264.2% 2. Promise Academy 17 28 11 64.7% 3. Idaho College And Career Readiness Academy 131 202 71 54.2% 4. Heritage Academy 170 241 71 41.8% 5. Rise Charter 205 278 73 35.6% 6. Gem Prep: Twin Falls 319 427 108 33.9% 7. Idaho Novus Classical Academy 338 420 82 24.3% 8. Elevate Academy East Idaho 336 409 73 21.7% 9. Gem Prep: Online 381 440 59 15.5% 10. North Star Charter 1,026 1,153 127 12.4%

These are the bottom 10 charter schools for enrollment growth between fall 2024 and fall 2025.



Charter Fall 2024 enrollment Fall 2025 enrollment # change % change 66. Idaho Science and Technology Charter 314 270 -44 -14% 67. Kootenai Bridge Academy 375 321 -54 -14.4% 68. Gem Prep: Pocatello 488 411 -77 -15.8% 69. North Valley Academy 203 165 -38 -18.7% 70. Idaho Virtual Education Partners 334 264 -70 -21% 71. Hayden Canyon Charter 577 433 -144 -25% 72. McCall Community School 66 46 -20 -30.3% 73. Cardinal Academy 45 30 -15 -33.3% 74. Project Impact STEM Academy 225 144 -81 -36% 75. Pinecrest Academy of Lewiston 162 103 -59 -36.4%

EdNews data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.

Originally published by Idaho EdNews.