Rosalia works to reopen RV park after two-year closure; aimed to boost tourism

A small Whitman County town is giving its long-closed RV park a second chance through an agreement with the Port of Whitman County aimed at boosting tourism and local business.

Mayor Lee Root said the town of Rosalia, located in southeastern Washington with a population of 578, is working to reopen the RV park after nearly two years of closure. The goal, Root said, is to provide a place for visitors to stay and to draw new tourists to the area.

“We had some issues because it turned into a trailer park and it was just terrible. It was a mess, so we shut it down,” Root said.

Port Communications Director Regan Meyer said the Port will contribute $3,750 to the project, about half the project’s estimated cost, with the other half being paid by Rosalia.

Root said the project will restore six RV sites and include an 8-foot split-rail fence to divide each one, along with groundwork and electrical improvements.

“We hope to start in early spring, weather permitting,” Root said.

He added that the area is popular for bird hunting, and in the past, many hunters stayed at the RV park, visited downtown, and supported local businesses. With no other lodging options nearby, Root said, it has been harder for tourists to stay in town.

The area is also a destination for bikers and hikers traveling along the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.

Meyer echoed Root’s comments, saying that restoring the RV park will help visitors better experience what the town has to offer.

“The more traffic we get in town, the better off we are,” Root said.

