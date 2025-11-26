© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coeur d'Alene town hall battery trial set for December

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM PST
SalFalko
/
Flickr

A Coeur d'Alene judge declined to dismiss charges against three men accused of battery and false imprisonment after dragging a woman out of a political town hall event earlier this year.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the men asked the judge to drop the misdemeanor charges on Monday because they were following directions from Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris.

Video shows Norris telling Teresea Borrenpohl to leave after she repeatedly shouted comments during the event.

The men, who worked as private security guards, later took Borrenphol out of her seat and removed her from the town hall.

First District Court Judge Mayli Walsh said the state supreme court wants juries to decide these kinds of factual matters, not judges.

Earlier this month, the Idaho Attorney General's office declined to charge Sheriff Norris with battery. It said he was acting within the scope of his duties and that Borrenpohl didn't have a First Amendment right to interrupt the event.

A two-day trial is set for Dec. 15.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Regional News
James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson