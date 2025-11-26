Coeur d'Alene town hall battery trial set for December

A Coeur d'Alene judge declined to dismiss charges against three men accused of battery and false imprisonment after dragging a woman out of a political town hall event earlier this year.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the men asked the judge to drop the misdemeanor charges on Monday because they were following directions from Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris.

Video shows Norris telling Teresea Borrenpohl to leave after she repeatedly shouted comments during the event.

The men, who worked as private security guards, later took Borrenphol out of her seat and removed her from the town hall.

First District Court Judge Mayli Walsh said the state supreme court wants juries to decide these kinds of factual matters, not judges.

Earlier this month, the Idaho Attorney General's office declined to charge Sheriff Norris with battery. It said he was acting within the scope of his duties and that Borrenpohl didn't have a First Amendment right to interrupt the event.

A two-day trial is set for Dec. 15.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio