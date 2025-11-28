Hundreds in Spokane line up before dawn as Black Friday crowds make surprising return

If you thought the Black Friday frenzy had died down, several stores across town proved otherwise Friday morning.

Hundreds of people lined up before dawn, chasing in-store-only deals that brought back early-2000s shopping nostalgia.

At Target, nearly 400 shoppers waited outside, some as early as 11 p.m. Thursday, hoping to snag a coveted “Swag Bag.” The bags, handed out to the first 100 customers, are packed with freebies, and ten of them include a $100 gift card.

Sisters Abby Scott and Summer Williams said that after Thanksgiving dinner, they drove by Target, 9770 N. Newport Highway, around 11 p.m. and were surprised to already see a line forming at the entrance.

“We were like, ‘Dang, we should probably stay,’” Scott said.

Scott said they hurried home for blankets and extra jackets before heading back to Target, which opened at 6 a.m.

It was their first Black Friday in person, she added, since they typically stick to online deals.

At Kohl’s at NorthTown Mall, roughly 200 people waited outside before opening at 5 a.m., many hoping to snag the store’s special “Kohl’s Cash” giveaway. Each store hands out a Kohl’s Cash gift to its first 200 shoppers, and 10 of those nationwide are worth $10,000.

Kohl’s was also offering 50% off Christmas decorations and deals on home goods and electronics.

A family spanning three generations said they had been waiting since 4 a.m. to make sure they’d get the best deals.

Kelly Reilly, who went with her mom, her daughter and a few other relatives, said they initially went to Target but saw more than 100 people already in line, which led them to head to Kohl’s.

Reilly said she’s been Black Friday shopping at Kohl’s since she was a kid, so it only made sense to stop by and keep the tradition going.

“Now I get to take my daughter Black Friday shopping, and it’s a fun tradition to carry on,” Reilly said.

Reilly’s mom, Cindy Adams, said she remembers going to three different stores to get Furbies for her kids.

“And then Montgomery Wards put out some kind of thing that said we just got 100 and we ran and we got two Furbies,” Adams said.

Spokane’s Montgomery Ward closed its location in the early 2000s.

“I’m thinking that Legos probably are the big deal right now,” Adams said.

At the General Store, 2424 N. Division St., a few shoppers trickled in once the doors opened at 7 a.m., but much of the action was coming from online orders.

Rob Wilson, general manager of the store, said they already had 26 online orders come in, many for Lego sets and toys.

“Our Lego selection is bigger than the Lego Store downtown,” he said.

Wilson said the store has multiple sales going on, including deals on Pokémon trading cards, toys, apparel and Christmas decorations. The promotions will run through Monday.

“We have so much to offer here,” Wilson said.

