Nonprofit in Northeast Washington launches eggnog for the holiday season

CHEWELAH – Nutmeg, sugar and salt are familiar in any eggnog recipe. But this batch carries a local touch that ties it closer to home.

“We’re really excited that we’re able to offer something different and local,” said Virginia Thomas, co-owner of Clover Mountain Dairy.

For the past three years, the nonprofit Columbia Community Creamery has welcomed the holidays with eggnog. But this year, Thomas said they switched to a clean recipe of their own. Thomas, who also serves as treasurer on the nonprofit’s board, said she and her husband, Stacy Thomas, have been bottling the seasonal staple every Sunday since October and will continue until a few days before Christmas Day. Together, they make about 110 gallons each week.

Clover Mountain Dairy is one of three small farms the organization brought together in 2022 to process and distribute their milk within their own community. The other two farms are Heinemann Dairy and Lake Wolf Creamery.

“There’s no thickeners or dyes or artificial flavors, and a lot of people are seeking that out,” Thomas said.

She said they pasteurize the milk in their 500-gallon vat for 30 minutes at 155 degrees after adding all the ingredients and then rapidly cool it to less than 40 degrees. Thomas said the eggnog has an 11% butterfat content, making it richer in flavor.

The minimum butterfat content of eggnog must contain is 6%, she said.

“It’s very unique. There’s not really anything like that on the market,” Thomas said.

Brittany Bilte, executive director of the nonprofit, said they sell their eggnog in an old-fashioned glass bottle for about $6 for a quart and $9 for a gallon. She said they sell it in multiple locations across northeast Washington, including Super 1 Foods and Rocket Market in Spokane; Yoke’s Fresh Market in Deer Park, Mead and Airway Heights; and Super 1 Foods in Colville. TJ’s Bar and Grill in Kettle Falls serves their eggnog as well.

“We sell all of our milk products in glass bottles to help reduce waste,” Bilte said. “There’s a $3 bottle deposit on each bottle, but you get your $3 back when you bring it back to the creamery or one of our local retailers.”

History in a bottle

Thomas said she spent multiple days researching eggnog recipes and the drink itself to figure out the best way to make the holiday staple.

While they ultimately settled on a simple and traditional recipe, she also learned some fun history, including an 1826 Christmas Eve “eggnog riot” surrounding the now-classic drink.

Monica Carrillo-Casas Stacy and Virginia Thomas, co-owners of Clover Mountain Dairy, start bottling up eggnog early Sunday afternoons. They bottle around 110 gallons of eggnog each week, Virginia Thomas said.

Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, were prohibited from drinking alcohol, which led some to smuggle whiskey to spike their eggnog. The resulting chaos included broken windows, ripped banisters and shattered plates. Nearly a third of the cadets were involved.

Thomas also learned eggnog was originally created as a way to preserve milk for the holiday season and was delivered by milkmen, including in Spokane.

In an essay published in 2023, Spokane historian Sharon De Mills-Wood wrote that Broadview Dairy, one of several dairy operations in Eastern Washington, first delivered milk by horse-drawn wagons before transitioning to trucks in the 1920s.

By the 1960s, she wrote, home delivery had largely ended as demand for the service declined.

The 1910 Broadview Dairy building still stands at 411 W. Cataldo Ave.

“It’s just fun eggnog trivia,” Thomas said.

Inspired by this history, she said they hope to begin their own local milk delivery for the Chewelah area next year and plan to include their seasonal eggnog during the holidays.

“We’re going to do what we’re calling a local ‘Moo Box,’ and it will have our products, but also some of the other products from other farmers that we have here, like different meat products and eggs and sourdough,” Thomas said.

“We’re going to be delivering that once a week,” she said.

