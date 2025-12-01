© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Federal cuts strain college access programs in the Northwest

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 1, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST
Spokane Public Radio is launching a daily news podcast: SPR News Today. In one, 10-minute show, you can get headlines from around the Northwest from the SPR News team and our regional partners.

Today's headlines:

  • One north Idaho resort town is looking to its past to make houses more affordable in the present.
  • Reporting shows federal immigration agents are using data from automatic license plate readers. Washington legislators want to put guardrails on that access.
  • Idaho's Department of Transportation wants input from north Idaho residents on coming infrastructure projects in the region.
  • The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department wants to make reporting fishing and hunting harvests easier even in places without an internet connection.
  • Workers compensation insurance rates are rising in Washington.
  • An Eastern Washington nonprofit launches one-of-a-kind eggnog for the holiday season.

And partner station KNKX's reporter Freddy Monares brings us a deep dive on college admissions and financial aid in the wake of federal cuts to organizations that help students from low-income families with the application process.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today contributed by Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Steve Jackson, Monica Carrillo-Casas and Freddy Monares.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
