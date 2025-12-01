SPR News Today: Federal cuts strain college access programs in the Northwest

Spokane Public Radio is launching a daily news podcast: SPR News Today. In one, 10-minute show, you can get headlines from around the Northwest from the SPR News team and our regional partners.

Today's headlines:



One north Idaho resort town is looking to its past to make houses more affordable in the present.

Reporting shows federal immigration agents are using data from automatic license plate readers. Washington legislators want to put guardrails on that access.

Idaho's Department of Transportation wants input from north Idaho residents on coming infrastructure projects in the region.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department wants to make reporting fishing and hunting harvests easier even in places without an internet connection.

Workers compensation insurance rates are rising in Washington.

An Eastern Washington nonprofit launches one-of-a-kind eggnog for the holiday season.

And partner station KNKX's reporter Freddy Monares brings us a deep dive on college admissions and financial aid in the wake of federal cuts to organizations that help students from low-income families with the application process.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today contributed by Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Steve Jackson, Monica Carrillo-Casas and Freddy Monares.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.