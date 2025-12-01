SPR News Today: Federal cuts strain college access programs in the Northwest
Spokane Public Radio is launching a daily news podcast: SPR News Today. In one, 10-minute show, you can get headlines from around the Northwest from the SPR News team and our regional partners.
Today's headlines:
- One north Idaho resort town is looking to its past to make houses more affordable in the present.
- Reporting shows federal immigration agents are using data from automatic license plate readers. Washington legislators want to put guardrails on that access.
- Idaho's Department of Transportation wants input from north Idaho residents on coming infrastructure projects in the region.
- The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department wants to make reporting fishing and hunting harvests easier even in places without an internet connection.
- Workers compensation insurance rates are rising in Washington.
- An Eastern Washington nonprofit launches one-of-a-kind eggnog for the holiday season.
And partner station KNKX's reporter Freddy Monares brings us a deep dive on college admissions and financial aid in the wake of federal cuts to organizations that help students from low-income families with the application process.
- - -
SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting today contributed by Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Steve Jackson, Monica Carrillo-Casas and Freddy Monares.
SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.