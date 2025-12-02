SPR News Today: Landowners, land managers work to build resilience, educate people on prescribed burns

Today's Headlines:



Renters in Spokane could soon be getting some new protections as the city considers more regulation of rental companies and landlords.

Mayor Lisa Brown wants Spokane to ban the unregulated drug kratom.

Indigenous advocates are trying to fill a hole in data about traumatic brain injuries and domestic abuse among Native women.

Afghan immigrants in Washington say they fear deportation despite having legal status.

STA is launching a reduced fare program for low-income riders.

A CDA senator wants Idaho to look at states like Pennsylvania when reforming its child custody laws.

Some UW graduate programs are reducing their admissions—or pausing them altogether.

And from our partner station Northwest Public Broadcasting, reporter Rachel Sun brings us a closer look at ways landowners and land managers are working to educate people on prescribed burns and build fire resistance.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham, Noel Gasca, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick and Anna Marie Yanny.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.