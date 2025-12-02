© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give Today to help unlock our $20k Holiday Food Matching Fund. Your gift to SPR today helps fund the stations you love and feed neighbors in need.

SPR News Today: Landowners, land managers work to build resilience, educate people on prescribed burns

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:01 AM PST
In this 2019 file photo, flames from the Nethker Fire engulf trees at Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho.
US Forest Service
In this 2019 file photo, flames from the Nethker Fire engulf trees at Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho.

Today's Headlines:

  • Renters in Spokane could soon be getting some new protections as the city considers more regulation of rental companies and landlords.
  • Mayor Lisa Brown wants Spokane to ban the unregulated drug kratom.
  • Indigenous advocates are trying to fill a hole in data about traumatic brain injuries and domestic abuse among Native women.
  • Afghan immigrants in Washington say they fear deportation despite having legal status.
  • STA is launching a reduced fare program for low-income riders.
  • A CDA senator wants Idaho to look at states like Pennsylvania when reforming its child custody laws.
  • Some UW graduate programs are reducing their admissions—or pausing them altogether.

And from our partner station Northwest Public Broadcasting, reporter Rachel Sun brings us a closer look at ways landowners and land managers are working to educate people on prescribed burns and build fire resistance.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham, Noel Gasca, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick and Anna Marie Yanny.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson