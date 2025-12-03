SPR News Today: North ID Republicans clash in school board fights

Today's headlines:



Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is among those DOJ says it will sue for withholding voter registration info.

A Seattle lawmaker has launched a new tax proposal ahead of legislative session, but Gov. Ferguson says he's more interested in a "cuts only" budget.

The group behind an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho has raised more than $385,000 so far.

A West Coast tsunami alert system is getting a one-month reprieve after federal funding cuts.

Pet overdoses are becoming more common in states where cannabis is legal.

Average gas prices fell to less than $3.00 nationally Tuesday, but Northwest prices are still among the highest.

And SPR’s Doug Nadvornick speaks with Idaho Ed News reporter Emma Epperly, who's been following how the shifting political winds in the Panhandle are playing out in school district elections as traditional conservatives face off with candidates backed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, James Dawson, John Ryan and Steve Jackson.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.