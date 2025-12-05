SPR News Today: Are student essays changing as some college applications scrap diversity questions?

Today's headlines:



Washington crime rate continues to decline in 2025.

One of Washington's U.S. senators wants Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign.

The federal government's top energy official visits eastern Washington dam, touting Trump administration energy policies.

Washington’s Ecology Department, the City of Spokane and Spokane County negotiate the next steps for PFAS clean-up at the Spokane Airport.

Spokane County guardianship program marks quarter-century milestone.

The Idaho Secretary of State's office launches a tool for the public to see how much money was spent on lobbying in the state this year.

Three Inland Northwest ski resorts (finally) open for the 2025-26 season.

Expect to pay an extra fee if you get to an Idaho airport without the enhanced identification you need to get through security.

Plus, for some college applicants, the biggest hurdle is writing a personal statement, and that might look a little different this year.

Some colleges have eliminated questions that reference diversity from their admissions applications.

From partner station KNKX, reporter Freddy Monares spoke with one student about what's it's like to apply for college right now.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Amy Radil, Doug Nadvornick, Courtney Flatt, Owen Henderson and Eliza Billingham.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.