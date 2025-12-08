A rural northeast Washington town comes together to make Christmas wishes come true

KETTLE FALLS – In a small northeast Washington town, community members come together each year to make sure every Christmas wish comes true.

They call it “Operation Santa.”

“It’s a very emotional thing for me because I was raised poor and didn’t have much,” said Charles Omit, who runs the community store. “It’s all about the kids.”

Operation Santa, a community store in rural Kettle Falls, delivers smiles, relief and holiday cheer to families across northeast Washington. Because everything is free, the store has become a lifeline for many residents navigating the winter season.

The store is open every day of the week 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., late November to Dec. 22.

The store, 455 Meyer St., was started in 1981 by local resident Judy Davis. Omit, who met Davis a few years before her passing in 2014, said people from the school approached her about families who were struggling.

“She was part of the Rotary Club here in Kettle Falls, and all the rotary people reached in their pockets and threw some money in the middle of the table,” Omit said. “She ran from there.”

He said he met Davis at just the right moment.

He and his wife were working seasonal jobs, and with their kids grown, they found themselves searching for something meaningful to do. Then one day, a friend who volunteered at Operation Santa called and asked if he could help hang signs for the store.

That simple favor was how he first met Davis.

“She’s like your favorite grandma. I mean, whatever she wanted I would do it,” Omit said. “But I went home. I was telling my wife about it, and so she came in, and just special things happened.”

Three years ago, Laurel Ervin, 67, saw how special the store was. After she found herself caring for her daughter’s kids she wasn’t sure how she’d afford the clothes they needed.

“I had nothing. I mean, I’m on Social Security,” Ervin said. “They helped me so much to get the girls’ clothes. I ended up volunteering, and I haven’t stopped.”

Ervin said Omit and the volunteers work closely to meet the community’s needs. With many monetary donations from residents, the store is able to offer a range of new items, including winter gear and Christmas wish -list gifts for families who otherwise can’t afford them.

“If you’re having a hard time, we’ll help you. I don’t care if you need a crock pot, if you need blankets, towels, whatever you need,” Ervin said.

She emphasized, however, that they’re there to help year-round, no matter the season.

“All you have to do is call and we’ve got you,” Ervin said.

Omit said last year they served 390 children with Christmas toys and more than 150 families for boots and coats. He expects around the same this year.

Many families come from the county but some come from across Eastern Washington.

“I probably give away 3,000 pounds of clothing, tons of household items and bedding and blankets. For a little community of Kettle Falls, we get tons and tons of donations,” Omit said.

“These small towns, they really rally and take care of their own.”

