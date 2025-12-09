Pregnancy-related deaths are increasing in Washington. Most could be prevented

Maternal deaths in Washington state rose in 2021 and 2022 compared to previous years, according to a report released by the state health department Monday.

The state panel found that, in those two years, 51 people died of pregnancy-related causes during their pregnancy or in the year after giving birth. That’s a rate of about 30 per 100,000 live births, or about 0.03%. When pregnancy causes a health condition, or exacerbates a previous condition, and that leads to death, the death is considered pregnancy-related.

About a third of the deaths were accidental overdoses — most of them in the year after giving birth. Cardiovascular conditions, blood clots, and — in 2021— COVID-19 were also leading causes.

The state panel found that the majority of the deaths — more than 80% of them — could have been prevented by better access to health care, more culturally competent care, or by support such as home visits, doula care, or help with housing and food.

The report also pointed out that deaths are the tip of the iceberg: For every death, there are many pregnant people who aren’t getting the health care or support that they need.

“Each death represents the extreme result of harmful maternal health experiences that affect many more people through serious, non-fatal complications,” the report said. “These sometimes life-threatening complications can often be prevented by the same recommendations that prevent maternal mortality, especially in communities experiencing inequities.”

Women over 40, Native American women, and those on Medicaid or living in rural areas were most likely to die of a pregnancy-related cause.

The high mortality rate among Native American women can be explained by systemic racism, a lack of support, including mental health care and drug and alcohol treatment, and isolation, according to Washington’s American Indian Health Commission. The commission identified community-based providers, including midwives and lactation consultants, childbirth and parenting classes, and increased access to mental health care as potential solutions.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

Copyright 2025 KUOW