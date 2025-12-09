© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: 'Operation Santa' brings holiday cheer to struggling families in Kettle Falls

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:43 AM PST
Charles Omit takes a phone call from a northeastern Washington resident who wants to donate her cabinet on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Omit has been running Operation Santa, a community store in Kettle Falls, for about 12 years.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
/
SPR News
Charles Omit takes a phone call from a northeastern Washington resident who wants to donate her cabinet on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Omit has been running Operation Santa, a community store in Kettle Falls, for about 12 years.

Today's headlines:

  • Sen. Patty Murray wants the U.S. Senate to extend tax breaks for health insurance purchased through state exchanges. It's not likely to succeed.
  • Maternal deaths in Washington rose in 2021 and 2022, according to a new state report.
  • Spokane leaders top priority this legislative session is avoiding CCA fees for the waste-to-energy facility.
  • Spokane Valley might get a non-voting voice on a Spokane homelessness services board.
  • The influential conservative think tank Idaho Freedom Foundation is pushing state legislators to make about $1.9 billion in cuts to remedy the state’s looming budget deficit, including axing Medicaid expansion.
  • Washington says it mistakenly issued nearly 700 truck and bus drivers licenses to unqualified non-citizens over the past seven years.
  • High winds and heavy rain are making for some dangerous conditions this week in the Inland Northwest. They're also raising the risk of avalanche.

And SPR’s rural affairs reporter and Murrow News Fellow Monica Carrillo-Casas brings us the story of how community members in one northeastern Washington town come together to make sure Christmas wishes comes true for low-income families.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Doug Nadvornick, Eilís O'Neill, Eliza Billingham, Owen Henderson and Monica Carrillo-Casas.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson