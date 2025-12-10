SPR News Today: 150-year-old seed company helps with reforestation in the face of climate change

Today's headlines:



Congress approves funding critical to rural Northwest schools and counties.

A new pro-housing group wants Idaho cities and towns to update zoning codes.

A Spokane refugee assistance group is teaching its clientele ways artificial intelligence can be helpful for newcomers to the U.S. but also dangerous.

An atmospheric river continues to bring rain and strong winds to the Northwest.

Providers say Idaho Medicaid cuts will cost state millions, burden local governments, hospitals.

Study finds surgery poses financial stress for 40% of respondents.

Spokane may be named a base city for FIFA World Cup teams.

When wildfire season ends, “re-forestation” season begins. Increasingly intense wildfires mean there’s more need than ever for re-planting. Bellamy Pailthorp takes us inside a 150-year-old Washington company that plays a key role in those efforts.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by April Ehrlich, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham, Lisa Brooks, Rachel Sun, Owen Henderson and Bellamy Pailthorp.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.