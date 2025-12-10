© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: 150-year-old seed company helps with reforestation in the face of climate change

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 10, 2025 at 7:22 AM PST
Firefighter dig a fire line by hand in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.
E. Hewitt
/
Idaho Panhandle National Forest
Firefighter dig a fire line by hand in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.

Today's headlines:

  • Congress approves funding critical to rural Northwest schools and counties.
  • A new pro-housing group wants Idaho cities and towns to update zoning codes.
  • A Spokane refugee assistance group is teaching its clientele ways artificial intelligence can be helpful for newcomers to the U.S. but also dangerous.
  • An atmospheric river continues to bring rain and strong winds to the Northwest.
  • Providers say Idaho Medicaid cuts will cost state millions, burden local governments, hospitals.
  • Study finds surgery poses financial stress for 40% of respondents.
  • Spokane may be named a base city for FIFA World Cup teams.

When wildfire season ends, “re-forestation” season begins. Increasingly intense wildfires mean there’s more need than ever for re-planting. Bellamy Pailthorp takes us inside a 150-year-old Washington company that plays a key role in those efforts.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by April Ehrlich, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham, Lisa Brooks, Rachel Sun, Owen Henderson and Bellamy Pailthorp.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson