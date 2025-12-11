SPR News Today: Ferguson issues emergency declaration over flooding in western WA

Today's headlines:



Washington is under a state of emergency as western counties see flooding from this week’s atmospheric rivers, and Spokane rescue crews are headed to help.

Washington lawmakers may consider banning law enforcement—including federal immigration agents—from wearing masks while interacting with the public.

Idahoans getting divorced could see changes to how attorney fees are paid under a bill set to be proposed this legislative session.

Spokane County’s median income last year was higher than that of the US as a whole for the first time in decades. Economists aren't sure why.

Eastern Washington University and the Spokane Regional Health District are formalizing a long history of collaboration.

Washington's Transportation Commission votes to table increased tolls in Seattle's Highway 99 tunnel during next summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Mexican actress and comic Liliana Arriaga, also known as "La Chupitos," is coming to Spokane this weekend.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham and Monica Carrillo-Casas.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.