SPR News Today: Ferguson issues emergency declaration over flooding in western WA

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST
Snoqualmie Falls on Dec. 10, 2025. The Northwest has experienced heavy rainfall and western Washington has seen historic flooding in recent days after being hit by two atmospheric rivers.
Cara Kuhlman
/
KNKX
Snoqualmie Falls on Dec. 10, 2025. The Northwest has experienced heavy rainfall and western Washington has seen historic flooding in recent days after being hit by two atmospheric rivers.

Today's headlines:

  • Washington is under a state of emergency as western counties see flooding from this week’s atmospheric rivers, and Spokane rescue crews are headed to help.
  • Washington lawmakers may consider banning law enforcement—including federal immigration agents—from wearing masks while interacting with the public.
  • Idahoans getting divorced could see changes to how attorney fees are paid under a bill set to be proposed this legislative session.
  • Spokane County’s median income last year was higher than that of the US as a whole for the first time in decades. Economists aren't sure why.
  • Eastern Washington University and the Spokane Regional Health District are formalizing a long history of collaboration.
  • Washington's Transportation Commission votes to table increased tolls in Seattle's Highway 99 tunnel during next summer’s FIFA World Cup.
  • Mexican actress and comic Liliana Arriaga, also known as "La Chupitos," is coming to Spokane this weekend.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham and Monica Carrillo-Casas.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
