SPR News Today: Ferguson issues emergency declaration over flooding in western WA
Today's headlines:
- Washington is under a state of emergency as western counties see flooding from this week’s atmospheric rivers, and Spokane rescue crews are headed to help.
- Washington lawmakers may consider banning law enforcement—including federal immigration agents—from wearing masks while interacting with the public.
- Idahoans getting divorced could see changes to how attorney fees are paid under a bill set to be proposed this legislative session.
- Spokane County’s median income last year was higher than that of the US as a whole for the first time in decades. Economists aren't sure why.
- Eastern Washington University and the Spokane Regional Health District are formalizing a long history of collaboration.
- Washington's Transportation Commission votes to table increased tolls in Seattle's Highway 99 tunnel during next summer’s FIFA World Cup.
- Mexican actress and comic Liliana Arriaga, also known as "La Chupitos," is coming to Spokane this weekend.
- - -
SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting today was contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham and Monica Carrillo-Casas.
The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.