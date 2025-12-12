SPR News Today: How do affordable housing organizations get the land to build on?

Today's headlines:



The U.S. Senate declined to renew federal Obamacare insurance subsidies and rejected a plan by Idaho’s senior senator to create health savings accounts.

With enrollment deadlines approaching, Washington continues to see elevated activity on its health insurance exchange while business returns to normal on Idaho's platform.

Skagit County locals have been ordered to evacuate low-lying areas ahead of potentially historic flooding caused by atmospheric rivers.

A federal court has ordered the Trump administration to bring back a disaster mitigation program after Washington and other states sued.

Former Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano is back as the top federal prosecutor in eastern Washington after a Trump administration workaround.

Spokane’s Historic Preservation Society is looking to protect the house of some of the area's first Jewish immigrants.

One of the biggest challenges of building affordable housing is buying land for the right price.

SPR’s Doug Nadvornick recently spoke with the executive director of Spokane Regional Land Bank, Ami Manning, about the organization's mission of acquiring land that can then be sold to non-profits and companies that develop affordable housing.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio

Reporting today was contributed by James Dawson, Doug Nadvornick, Mitch Borden, Eliza Billingham and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.