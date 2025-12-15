SPR News Today: Why does Spokane clear major crimes at a much higher rate than the rest of WA?
Today's headlines:
- Flood recovery efforts continue across western and north central Washington, but state officials say twice as many people were affected as had flood insurance.
- Some residents are trapped in the Chelan County town of Stehekin after flooding cut them off from escape routes.
- Flooding in north Idaho has closed a number of roads.
- Climate scientists agree the atmospheric rivers that caused last week's flooding are going to be more common as the planet warms.
- Near Oroville, the defunct Enloe Dam is inching closer to removal as researchers prepare to release a feasibility study.
- Several north Idaho utilities are getting money from the state through a new wildfire resilience project.
- WSU announces Kirby Moore as its new head football coach.
And the Spokane Police Department has a much higher rate of clearing major crimes than other departments around the state. SPR’s Eliza Billingham looks into why.
- - -
SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting contributed by Monica Nickelsburg, Reneé Díaz, Owen Henderson, John Ryan and Eliza Billingham.
The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.