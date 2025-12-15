© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Why does Spokane clear major crimes at a much higher rate than the rest of WA?

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 15, 2025 at 7:39 AM PST
A Spokane Police vehicle sits parked at the county public safety campus. New data shows SPD has a much higher rate of clearing major crimes like homicide than other departments around the state.
Rebecca White
/
SPR News
Today's headlines:

  • Flood recovery efforts continue across western and north central Washington, but state officials say twice as many people were affected as had flood insurance.
  • Some residents are trapped in the Chelan County town of Stehekin after flooding cut them off from escape routes.
  • Flooding in north Idaho has closed a number of roads.
  • Climate scientists agree the atmospheric rivers that caused last week's flooding are going to be more common as the planet warms.
  • Near Oroville, the defunct Enloe Dam is inching closer to removal as researchers prepare to release a feasibility study.
  • Several north Idaho utilities are getting money from the state through a new wildfire resilience project.
  • WSU announces Kirby Moore as its new head football coach.

And the Spokane Police Department has a much higher rate of clearing major crimes than other departments around the state. SPR’s Eliza Billingham looks into why.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Monica Nickelsburg, Reneé Díaz, Owen Henderson, John Ryan and Eliza Billingham.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
