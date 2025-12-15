SPR News Today: Why does Spokane clear major crimes at a much higher rate than the rest of WA?

Today's headlines:



Flood recovery efforts continue across western and north central Washington, but state officials say twice as many people were affected as had flood insurance.

Some residents are trapped in the Chelan County town of Stehekin after flooding cut them off from escape routes.

Flooding in north Idaho has closed a number of roads.

Climate scientists agree the atmospheric rivers that caused last week's flooding are going to be more common as the planet warms.

Near Oroville, the defunct Enloe Dam is inching closer to removal as researchers prepare to release a feasibility study.

Several north Idaho utilities are getting money from the state through a new wildfire resilience project.

WSU announces Kirby Moore as its new head football coach.

And the Spokane Police Department has a much higher rate of clearing major crimes than other departments around the state. SPR’s Eliza Billingham looks into why.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Monica Nickelsburg, Reneé Díaz, Owen Henderson, John Ryan and Eliza Billingham.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.