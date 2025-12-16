SPR News Today: Wondering what to do with leftover wrapping paper? We asked an expert for tips

Today's headlines:



Rough weather in the Inland Northwest is expected to continue as wind gusts strengthen and mountain snowfall intensifies.

Fallout from last week's flooding and storms has closed part of Highway 2 through Stevens Pass.

The heavy rain from atmospheric rivers has brought Washington's snowpack to a record low—but it's not all bad news.

The trial began Monday for a private security guard charged with eight battery counts after a political town hall in Coeur d’Alene last winter.

Fifty years after Congress recognized tribal sovereignty, Spokane's Tribal chairman and other Native leaders say they still have trouble taking over health services for tribal citizens.

Spokane is reupping its agreement with Spokane County Animal Protection Services but pushing for more regulations on when SCRAPS can euthanize dogs.

The holiday giving tradition can bring joy to both the givers and receivers of packages.

But it also raises the question: What do you do with all that wrapping paper?

We speak with WM's Mackenzi Borja for some thoughts on minimizing your holiday gift giving footprint.

