© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: Wondering what to do with leftover wrapping paper? We asked an expert for tips

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 16, 2025 at 7:32 AM PST
Wondering what to do with leftover wrapping paper? We have some tips for this holiday season.
Courtesy WM
Wondering what to do with leftover wrapping paper? We have some tips for this holiday season.

Today's headlines:

  • Rough weather in the Inland Northwest is expected to continue as wind gusts strengthen and mountain snowfall intensifies.
  • Fallout from last week's flooding and storms has closed part of Highway 2 through Stevens Pass.
  • The heavy rain from atmospheric rivers has brought Washington's snowpack to a record low—but it's not all bad news.
  • The trial began Monday for a private security guard charged with eight battery counts after a political town hall in Coeur d’Alene last winter.
  • Fifty years after Congress recognized tribal sovereignty, Spokane's Tribal chairman and other Native leaders say they still have trouble taking over health services for tribal citizens.
  • Spokane is reupping its agreement with Spokane County Animal Protection Services but pushing for more regulations on when SCRAPS can euthanize dogs.

The holiday giving tradition can bring joy to both the givers and receivers of packages.

But it also raises the question: What do you do with all that wrapping paper?

We speak with WM's Mackenzi Borja for some thoughts on minimizing your holiday gift giving footprint.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Owen Henderson, Reneé Díaz, Eliza Billingham and Doug Nadvornick.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson