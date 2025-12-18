SPR News Today: Idaho outfitters and guides brace for loss of health subsidies

Today's headlines:



Though repairs are ongoing, thousands still don’t have power after Wednesday morning's high winds.

Officials warn of scam contractors as recovery efforts continue from flooding, storms and winds.

Washington’s biggest polluter ordered to keep burning coal by Trump administration

Central Washington’s long-serving Republican representative, Dan Newhouse, won’t seek another term in Congress.

Idaho State Board of Ed approves first step in new medical school collaboration between University of Idaho and University of Utah.

As enhanced health care premium subsidies come closer to expiring, Boise State Public Radio's James Dawson brings us the story of one Idaho industry whose employees will likely be hit hard: outdoor outfitters and guides.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, John Ryan, Scott Greenstone, James Dawson and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.