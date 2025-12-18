© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Idaho outfitters and guides brace for loss of health subsidies

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST
John Lillis
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Today's headlines:

  • Though repairs are ongoing, thousands still don’t have power after Wednesday morning's high winds.
  • Officials warn of scam contractors as recovery efforts continue from flooding, storms and winds.
  • Washington’s biggest polluter ordered to keep burning coal by Trump administration
  • Central Washington’s long-serving Republican representative, Dan Newhouse, won’t seek another term in Congress.
  • Idaho State Board of Ed approves first step in new medical school collaboration between University of Idaho and University of Utah.

As enhanced health care premium subsidies come closer to expiring, Boise State Public Radio's James Dawson brings us the story of one Idaho industry whose employees will likely be hit hard: outdoor outfitters and guides.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, John Ryan, Scott Greenstone, James Dawson and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
