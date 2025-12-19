© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: Caseloads are shrinking for Spokane public defenders. Attorneys say it's not enough

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:18 AM PST
This 203 file photo shows the Spokane County courthouse. County commissioners have agreed to slowly bring down the maximum number of cases public defenders can take on each year, but it's not as low as the Washington Supreme Court recommends.
Rebecca White
/
SPR News
This 203 file photo shows the Spokane County courthouse. County commissioners have agreed to slowly bring down the maximum number of cases public defenders can take on each year, but it's not as low as the Washington Supreme Court recommends.

Today's headlines:

  • Idaho lawmakers will today debate the future of the state’s voter-approved Medicaid expansion as they look to cut costs.
  • Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson releases housing-focused budget proposal.
  • Spokane County and City have buried the hatchet after a protracted and at times bitter dispute over 911 calls.
  • Spokane renews agreement with Spokane County Animal Protection Services but asks the agency to avoid euthanasia done only for space concerns.
  • Washington's Labor Department investigates claims farmworkers were working through floods, evacuation orders.
  • Leavenworth restores power, welcomes visitors after storm damage

And Spokane County will bring down the maximum number of cases its public defenders can take on each year, but the attorneys say it’s not enough.

As SPR's Eliza Billingham reports, they're trying to balance caseloads while still providing adequate defense for their clients.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by James Dawson, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, Monica Nickelsburg and Reneé Díaz.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson