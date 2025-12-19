SPR News Today: Caseloads are shrinking for Spokane public defenders. Attorneys say it's not enough

Today's headlines:



Idaho lawmakers will today debate the future of the state’s voter-approved Medicaid expansion as they look to cut costs.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson releases housing-focused budget proposal.

Spokane County and City have buried the hatchet after a protracted and at times bitter dispute over 911 calls.

Spokane renews agreement with Spokane County Animal Protection Services but asks the agency to avoid euthanasia done only for space concerns.

Washington's Labor Department investigates claims farmworkers were working through floods, evacuation orders.

Leavenworth restores power, welcomes visitors after storm damage

And Spokane County will bring down the maximum number of cases its public defenders can take on each year, but the attorneys say it’s not enough.

As SPR's Eliza Billingham reports, they're trying to balance caseloads while still providing adequate defense for their clients.

