Holiday gift giving, parties and disposal: how to do it right

The holiday giving tradition brings joy to both the givers and receivers of packages. But it also raises the question of what to do with all of that wrapping paper.

Mackenzi Borja, WM's recycling education and outreach coordinator, offers some thoughts for minimizing your holiday gift giving footprint.

20251216_Holiday advice_feature_online.mp3 Listen • 4:17

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, American’s generate about 25% more waste compared to the rest of the year. After the last ornaments are tucked away, properly reducing holiday waste will spread joy to friends and family in addition to the planet and future generations.

To help Spokane area residents reduce waste and properly dispose of common holiday items, WM has created a special guide for your holiday season.

Let’s start with party planning: Make a list, and check it twice

As you prepare food for guests and plan your grocery lists, keep in mind the following tips to not only save money, but also save food from going to waste.

Plan ahead! Save time and money by creating a shopping list and sticking to it. Plan your list based on the number of guests you're expecting to minimize leftovers.

And then, plan for leftovers: Encourage guests to bring to-go containers so leftovers can be wrapped up and brought home. This ensures no delicious meal goes to waste!

If you do have unopened or untouched edible food, donate it to a food bank or soup kitchen before it goes bad. This gives others a chance to enjoy it.

Food waste should go in curbside food and yard debris carts to be composted. If you are a WM customer, visit here to see what is accepted for recycling, yard and food waste, or garbage. If not a WM customer, visit your local waste collector’s website to check the guidelines (in Spokane, check here).

Let’s talk about Sustainable gifts

Give more to the planet by reconsidering the gifts you buy. Use the following three tips to ensure that your gift giving is not only curated for that perfect person but also reduces your impact on the planet.

Shopping locally is a great way to reduce waste and support small businesses. You also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing something made in our community.

Secondhand, upcycled or DIY gifts tell a story. From vintage treasures to repurposed decor, these gift options add charm while reducing waste and the need for new production.

Give memories instead of things. Consider concert tickets, an outdoor adventure like zip lining or a gift card for a vacation rental or a cooking class.

Where should you dispose of common holiday items?

Knowing what can be recycled, what belongs in the trash and what can be reused helps keep our community clean and sustainable. Follow these tips to make sure your holiday cheer doesn’t turn into holiday waste.

Not sure where to dispose of an item? Download the WM CartWise app or search on the Spokane Waste Directory for recycling or disposal information.

Choose wrapping paper that states it is recyclable or use brown paper. You can opt for reusable gift bags, or make wrapping paper using old maps, posters or paper bags from grocery stores. When embellished with glitter, foil or a plastic coating, wrapping paper is NOT recyclable.

Some other common holiday items that cannot be recycled include: Plastic film, bubble wrap mailers, paper envelopes lined with plastic and plastic foam. If they can’t be reused, throw them away.

Batteries should never be placed in recycling or garbage carts. They should be brought to either Spokane’s Waste to Energy Facility for disposal or one of Spokane Counties transfer stations. More information about battery disposal can be found here.

Do not place string lights in your recycling cart. They can wrap around the equipment at recycling facilities, causing damage and delays. If the lights still work, donate them. If they don’t work, it’s better to throw them in the garbage.

Now let’s talk about Christmas trees. If you subscribe to WM yard debris service, chop the tree up and put it in your yard debris cart. In communities across Spokane County, WM offers curbside Christmas tree collection after the holidays. Remember to remove decorations for reuse next year. Flocked Christmas trees go in the garbage. For more information on Christmas tree collection, please check your local guidelines at

or your waste service provider’s website.

Every small choice adds up. When we Recycle Right®, reuse what we can and reduce waste during the holidays, we are giving a gift that lasts far beyond the holiday season. Together we can make sustainability a tradition worth celebrating.