SPR News Today: 70 years after nuclear fallout began to spread to ID, downwinders can get compensation

Today's headlines:



Idaho's DOGE Task Force pushes to cut Medicaid expansion.

Gov. Bob Ferguson unveils his transportation spending priorities.

Idaho law enforcement officials are worried about behavioral health cuts to Medicaid.

Changes to urban growth maps trigger community concerns over development in Kootenai Count—and attempts to assuage them.

More Spokane County money is coming to a fund for housing reconstruction efforts after the 2023 Gray and Oregon Road Fires.

Eastern Washington communities are getting federal money to make roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Roughly 70 years after the spread of nuclear fallout from bomb testing in Nevada began, Idaho’s downwinders and their families are eligible for compensation.

From our partner station, Northwest Public Broadcasting, Rachel Sun brings us some of their stories.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by James Dawson, Doug Nadvornick, Rachel Sun, Eliza Billingham and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.