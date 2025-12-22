© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: 70 years after nuclear fallout began to spread to ID, downwinders can get compensation

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 22, 2025 at 7:32 AM PST
"Downwinders" in Idaho, people who suffered health affects from radiation fallout that traveled outward from nuclear bomb tests in Nevada, may now be eligible for compensation. (From upper left) Mary Alice Glen, Tim Fackler, Vicki Masaitis, Sandy Cross, Theresa and Michael White, Ruth Pierce, and Bill Fackler are all downwinders in Idaho. Tim and Bill Fackler have both died from their respective cancers, while Masaitis is in remission.
Photos courtesy Mary Alice Glen, Sandy Cross, Theresa and Michael White, and Ruth Pierce
"Downwinders" in Idaho, people who suffered health affects from radiation fallout that traveled outward from nuclear bomb tests in Nevada, may now be eligible for compensation. (From upper left) Mary Alice Glen, Tim Fackler, Vicki Masaitis, Sandy Cross, Theresa and Michael White, Ruth Pierce, and Bill Fackler are all downwinders in Idaho. Tim and Bill Fackler have both died from their respective cancers, while Masaitis is in remission.

Today's headlines:

Roughly 70 years after the spread of nuclear fallout from bomb testing in Nevada began, Idaho’s downwinders and their families are eligible for compensation.

From our partner station, Northwest Public Broadcasting, Rachel Sun brings us some of their stories.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by James Dawson, Doug Nadvornick, Rachel Sun, Eliza Billingham and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
