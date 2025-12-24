SPR News Today: Game nights let veterans in north central WA to build community without a local VA center

Today's headlines:



Gov. Ferguson says he wants to see a 'millionaires' tax' in Washington state.

Ferguson also released his budget proposal for the coming legislative session—and groups on both sides of the aisle take issue with it.

Medical Lake School District is getting federal dollars to host and train school psychologists.

Broadband expansion is starting to close the digital divide in rural northeastern Washington.

Luxury hotel development might mean the end of an RV park on Sandpoint City Beach.

Idaho and Washington state wildlife agencies are looking for the poachers responsible for killing two bighorn sheep.

State lawmakers may consider tightening Washington's plastic bag ban.

And from partner station Northwest Public Broadcasting, Murrow Fellow Reneé Dìaz brings us the story of one group hosting weekly game nights to help build community among north central Washington veterans in the absence of a local Veterans Affairs center.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Scott Greenstone, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Eliza Billingham and Reneé Dìaz.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.