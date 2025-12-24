© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Game nights let veterans in north central WA to build community without a local VA center

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 24, 2025 at 7:31 AM PST
Magic: The Gathering is a table-top, card-collecting game from Washington-based Wizards of the Coast. A veterans group in Wenatchee has begun hosting a weekly game night to help build community among those in north central Washington who've served.
Jesper Währner
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today's headlines:

  • Gov. Ferguson says he wants to see a 'millionaires' tax' in Washington state.
  • Ferguson also released his budget proposal for the coming legislative session—and groups on both sides of the aisle take issue with it.
  • Medical Lake School District is getting federal dollars to host and train school psychologists.
  • Broadband expansion is starting to close the digital divide in rural northeastern Washington.
  • Luxury hotel development might mean the end of an RV park on Sandpoint City Beach.
  • Idaho and Washington state wildlife agencies are looking for the poachers responsible for killing two bighorn sheep.
  • State lawmakers may consider tightening Washington's plastic bag ban.

And from partner station Northwest Public Broadcasting, Murrow Fellow Reneé Dìaz brings us the story of one group hosting weekly game nights to help build community among north central Washington veterans in the absence of a local Veterans Affairs center.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Scott Greenstone, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Eliza Billingham and Reneé Dìaz.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team.
