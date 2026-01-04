Idaho Supreme Court schedules arguments on private education tax credit

The Idaho Supreme Court Friday scheduled oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the state's new private education tax credit.

Each side will have 30 minutes on Jan. 23 to make arguments and answer questions from the court's five justices, according to an order from Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan.

The lawsuit seeks to block the state's first private school choice program from taking effect. In September, a coalition that includes the Idaho Education Association, the Moscow School District and advocacy groups filed a petition asking the court to declare House Bill 93's "Parental Choice Tax Credit" unconstitutional.

The tax credit offers non-public school students up to $5,000 — or $7,500 for students with special needs — to offset tuition and other education expenses.

The coalition of plaintiffs has argued that the program violates a provision in Idaho's Constitution that directs the Legislature to "establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools."

In a Friday statement, the coalition said, "We welcome the opportunity to definitively address a deeply flawed law that tries to bypass the clear constitutional mandate to establish and maintain a single, uniform system of public schools funded by taxpayers."

Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office is representing the Idaho State Tax Commission, the agency responsible for administering the tax credit. The Legislature also intervened in the lawsuit, hiring private attorneys to defend the legislation that Republican lawmakers passed in February.

The application period for the tax credit is scheduled to go live Jan. 15, eight days before the Supreme Court arguments. Applications will open on this date "unless there’s a law change or court order," said Renee Eymann, senior public information officer for the Tax Commission.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org.

