SPR News Today: What makes someone embark on a dangerous outdoor adventure, let alone film it?

Washington's federal representatives see President Trump's decision to strike Venezuela and capture its president very differently.

FAFSA applications fall every January, but education officials in Washington hope to keep the momentum generated this fall.

New laws on everything from minimum wage and paid leave to tobacco taxes and closed captioning in movie theaters took effect in Washington at the start of the year.

State and federal food benefit recipients in Idaho are seeing changes in what they can buy.

Ski resorts are open, but most missed one of their most profitable times of year: the holidays.

Part of Highway 2 over Stevens Pass has now reopened after being closed for flood damage.

And as the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, SPR's Eliza Billingham speaks with organizers ahead of the festival's stop in Spokane.

