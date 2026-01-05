© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: What makes someone embark on a dangerous outdoor adventure, let alone film it?

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published January 5, 2026 at 7:28 AM PST
Jasmin Paris, second from right, is the first woman to finish the Barkely Marathons, an infamous and elusive ultramarathon in Tennessee. Her journey is chronicled in "The Finisher," a documentary showing in this year's Banff Mountain Centre Film Festival.
Courtesy of The Finisher on YouTube
Jasmin Paris, second from right, is the first woman to finish the Barkely Marathons, an infamous and elusive ultramarathon in Tennessee. Her journey is chronicled in "The Finisher," a documentary showing in this year's Banff Mountain Centre Film Festival.

Today's headlines:

  • Washington's federal representatives see President Trump's decision to strike Venezuela and capture its president very differently.
  • FAFSA applications fall every January, but education officials in Washington hope to keep the momentum generated this fall.
  • New laws on everything from minimum wage and paid leave to tobacco taxes and closed captioning in movie theaters took effect in Washington at the start of the year.
  • State and federal food benefit recipients in Idaho are seeing changes in what they can buy.
  • Ski resorts are open, but most missed one of their most profitable times of year: the holidays.
  • Part of Highway 2 over Stevens Pass has now reopened after being closed for flood damage.

And as the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, SPR's Eliza Billingham speaks with organizers ahead of the festival's stop in Spokane.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, Cat Smith and Bellamy Pailthorp.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
