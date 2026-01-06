SPR News Today: Pennies no longer make 'cents' for Spokane thrift store

Today's headlines:



Coeur d'Alene swears in a new mayor today, but now, City Council has to appoint a new member to fill a vacated seat.

Public health officials in Washington warn new, reduced vaccine schedule could result in more preventable disease outbreaks.

Washington's Venezuelan community grapples with a U.S. military strike and the ousting of Maduro.

Spokane-area Spanish speakers get a driver's education option.

Idaho's state budget committee gets a new leader.

Spokane thrift store decides how to proceed in a penny-less marketplace.

Despite a wet end to 2025, northeastern Washington is still in a drought.

Idaho teachers are making more on average this year—but not that much more.

Idaho State Police Specialist Travis Bucher honored for life-saving actions.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Eliza Billingham, Owen Henderson, Noel Gasca, Monica Carrillo-Casas, James Dawson and Steve Jackson.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.

