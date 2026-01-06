SPR News Today: Pennies no longer make 'cents' for Spokane thrift store
Today's headlines:
- Coeur d'Alene swears in a new mayor today, but now, City Council has to appoint a new member to fill a vacated seat.
- Public health officials in Washington warn new, reduced vaccine schedule could result in more preventable disease outbreaks.
- Washington's Venezuelan community grapples with a U.S. military strike and the ousting of Maduro.
- Spokane-area Spanish speakers get a driver's education option.
- Idaho's state budget committee gets a new leader.
- Spokane thrift store decides how to proceed in a penny-less marketplace.
- Despite a wet end to 2025, northeastern Washington is still in a drought.
- Idaho teachers are making more on average this year—but not that much more.
- Idaho State Police Specialist Travis Bucher honored for life-saving actions.
