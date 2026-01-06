© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: Pennies no longer make 'cents' for Spokane thrift store

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published January 6, 2026 at 7:30 AM PST
Pennies are being phased out of use around the country.
Public Domain
/
Wiki Commons
Pennies are being phased out of use around the country.

Today's headlines:

  • Coeur d'Alene swears in a new mayor today, but now, City Council has to appoint a new member to fill a vacated seat.
  • Public health officials in Washington warn new, reduced vaccine schedule could result in more preventable disease outbreaks.
  • Washington's Venezuelan community grapples with a U.S. military strike and the ousting of Maduro.
  • Spokane-area Spanish speakers get a driver's education option.
  • Idaho's state budget committee gets a new leader.
  • Spokane thrift store decides how to proceed in a penny-less marketplace.
  • Despite a wet end to 2025, northeastern Washington is still in a drought.
  • Idaho teachers are making more on average this year—but not that much more.
  • Idaho State Police Specialist Travis Bucher honored for life-saving actions.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Eliza Billingham, Owen Henderson, Noel Gasca, Monica Carrillo-Casas, James Dawson and Steve Jackson.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson