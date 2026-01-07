© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: WA admits it exaggerated climate results from the CCA

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:02 AM PST
Wind turbine generators spin in the Horse Heaven Hills near Ellensburg, Wash., on April 28, 2007.
J Brew
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Wind turbine generators spin in the Horse Heaven Hills near Ellensburg. Washington officials now admit that a data-entry error resulted in their overreporting the efficacy of climate spending.

Today's headlines:

  • Washington state officials admit the efficacy of some climate spending was exaggerated.
  • Democrats across the Inland Northwest mark the fifth anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.
  • The Spokane County Medical Examiner suddenly stopped serving Kootenai County. So Kootenai’s coroner is turning a break kitchen into an autopsy lab.
  • Health agencies in Washington and Oregon are rejecting new vaccine guidelines announced by the CDC.
  • Laura Padden replaces Pam Haley as Spokane Valley's mayor.
  • Patrick Bell, Spokane County's top spokesperson, is getting a new job as the USDA's top Washington official.
  • Spokane County Board of County Commissioners re-elect their chair and vice chair, but the vote wasn't quite unanimous.
  • Spokane Velocity will have a new assistant head coach this spring.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by John Ryan, Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham, Amelia Templeton and Owen Henderson.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson