SPR News Today: WA admits it exaggerated climate results from the CCA
Today's headlines:
- Washington state officials admit the efficacy of some climate spending was exaggerated.
- Democrats across the Inland Northwest mark the fifth anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.
- The Spokane County Medical Examiner suddenly stopped serving Kootenai County. So Kootenai’s coroner is turning a break kitchen into an autopsy lab.
- Health agencies in Washington and Oregon are rejecting new vaccine guidelines announced by the CDC.
- Laura Padden replaces Pam Haley as Spokane Valley's mayor.
- Patrick Bell, Spokane County's top spokesperson, is getting a new job as the USDA's top Washington official.
- Spokane County Board of County Commissioners re-elect their chair and vice chair, but the vote wasn't quite unanimous.
- Spokane Velocity will have a new assistant head coach this spring.
SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting by John Ryan, Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham, Amelia Templeton and Owen Henderson.
SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.