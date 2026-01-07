SPR News Today: WA admits it exaggerated climate results from the CCA

Today's headlines:

Washington state officials admit the efficacy of some climate spending was exaggerated.

Democrats across the Inland Northwest mark the fifth anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner suddenly stopped serving Kootenai County. So Kootenai’s coroner is turning a break kitchen into an autopsy lab.

Health agencies in Washington and Oregon are rejecting new vaccine guidelines announced by the CDC.

Laura Padden replaces Pam Haley as Spokane Valley's mayor.

Patrick Bell, Spokane County's top spokesperson, is getting a new job as the USDA's top Washington official.

Spokane County Board of County Commissioners re-elect their chair and vice chair, but the vote wasn't quite unanimous.

Spokane Velocity will have a new assistant head coach this spring.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by John Ryan, Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham, Amelia Templeton and Owen Henderson.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.

