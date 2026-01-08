Gerrymander Washington state? Democrats want to talk about it

As red and now blue states around the country try to redraw their congressional maps, the conversation in Washington state to this point has been: There’s "literally no way."

Washington’s constitution only allows redistricting every 10 years. To change it and redraw the Congressional maps to favor them, Democrats would need two-thirds of the vote in both chambers of the Legislature — meaning several Republican votes. Then, it would go to a vote on the state ballot and voters would have to approve it.

So when Joe Fitzgibbon, the Democrats’ majority leader in the House, submitted a resolution this week to allow state leaders to redistrict in response to partisan gerrymandering in states like Texas, he admitted it wasn’t going to pass.

“There's no way that we would have a two-thirds vote in either chamber to advance it to the ballot,” Fitzgibbon said. “I do think that Washington voters should get to decide, you know, if we're going to stand up to try to protect our democracy and to protect the U.S. House from being just hand picked by Donald Trump.”

Fitzgibbon said he submitted the resolution to start the conversation: If Democrats were to win a two-thirds majority in the Legislature this fall, they could ask voters to let them redraw the districts to offset states like Texas, which are gerrymandering their maps to further favor Republicans. (Winning a supermajority this fall is highly unlikely: Democrats would need to win seven seats in the state House and three in the state Senate, which is improbable given the state Senate seats up for reelection.)

“You know that they'll stop at nothing. And states that have the ability to fight back are fighting back,” Fitzgibbon said. “I think Washington needs to take seriously that threat to our democracy and figure out — what can we do to try to pump the brakes on an out of control president?"

State Senate Minority Leader John Braun (R-Centralia) said he likes the current system, which voters approved in the ‘80s with over 61% of the vote — a bipartisan commission where Democrats and Republicans decide the maps together. Each party has two seats on the commission, meaning at least one Republican has to agree on the maps.

“Look, this isn't Texas. It isn't California. It's Washington. Washington voters have been very clear with how they want us to deal with redistricting. I support that method,” Braun said. “I would like to see things done slightly differently, but when you're working in a bipartisan process to reflect the voters of the state of Washington, I think we get, broadly, pretty good results.”

Braun is running for Congress in Washington’s 3rd District, one of the tightest swing districts in the nation. He declined to talk in-depth about other states’ redistricting plans, or his views on President Trump’s push to gerrymander red states, because of ethics rules requiring state legislators not to conduct campaign work with state resources. (KUOW’s interview was arranged via legislative press officers.)

Washington’s two Republican Congress members did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organization in Washington and Oregon.



