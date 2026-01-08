SPR News Today: Is an income tax in Washington's future?
Today's headlines:
- Some Washington Democrats want to get the ball rolling on congressional gerrymandering to counteract GOP-controlled states doing the same.
- Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs is trying to revoke a tax exemption from a property owner in Rathdrum. The owner is Kovacs' challenger in the upcoming election.
- Eastern Washington might have its eighth case of chronic wasting disease.
- Omak's library isn't closing, despite wide-spread rumors.
- Spokane and Sandpoint proclaim January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month."
- Some background checks are more expensive in Idaho.
- A causeway removal project kicks off in the Columbia River, marking a big step to improve salmon habitat.
And SPR's Doug Nadvornick brings us perspectives from three Spokane state legislators.
Rep. Suzanne Schmidt (R-04), Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-03) and Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-03) all agree that Washington’s tax system needs updating. As for how to fix it? There's still work to be done.
