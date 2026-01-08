© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Is an income tax in Washington's future?

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:15 AM PST
Washington state capitol from above
Washington State Legislative Services
Washington state capitol from above

Today's headlines:

  • Some Washington Democrats want to get the ball rolling on congressional gerrymandering to counteract GOP-controlled states doing the same.
  • Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs is trying to revoke a tax exemption from a property owner in Rathdrum. The owner is Kovacs' challenger in the upcoming election.
  • Eastern Washington might have its eighth case of chronic wasting disease.
  • Omak's library isn't closing, despite wide-spread rumors.
  • Spokane and Sandpoint proclaim January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month."
  • Some background checks are more expensive in Idaho.
  • A causeway removal project kicks off in the Columbia River, marking a big step to improve salmon habitat.

And SPR's Doug Nadvornick brings us perspectives from three Spokane state legislators.

Rep. Suzanne Schmidt (R-04), Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-03) and Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-03) all agree that Washington’s tax system needs updating. As for how to fix it? There's still work to be done.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Scott Greenstone, Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Courtney Flatt and Owen Henderson.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
