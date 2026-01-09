SPR News Today: New report shows WA still shares data with immigration officials

Today's headlines:



A new report shows immigration agencies are still accessing Washington data, despite a law forbidding state agencies from cooperating with ICE.

The Spokane Safe and Healthy Task Force is bringing in out of state consultants to improve its public safety systems. One thing that would help? Housing for people just getting out of jail.

Spokane is getting a new emergency communications director as it builds a 911 call center of its own.

Both Washington and Idaho will kick off their legislative sessions Monday. What's on the agenda?

How much is your teenager paying attention in class? The University of Washington finds most students spend at least an hour of the school day on social media.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Freddy Monares, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham, Erik Neumann and Mitch Borden.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.