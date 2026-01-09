© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: New report shows WA still shares data with immigration officials

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:30 AM PST
A rally attendee holds a sign in support of the 2019 Keep Washington Working Act, which prevents local police from collaborating with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, a protest outside Spokane City Hall in 2025. A new report from University of Washington shows other immigration agencies have still accessed state data despite the law.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
/
SPR News
A rally attendee holds a sign in support of the 2019 Keep Washington Working Act, which prevents local police from collaborating with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, a protest outside Spokane City Hall in 2025. A new report from University of Washington shows other immigration agencies have still accessed state data despite the law.

Today's headlines:

  • A new report shows immigration agencies are still accessing Washington data, despite a law forbidding state agencies from cooperating with ICE.
  • The Spokane Safe and Healthy Task Force is bringing in out of state consultants to improve its public safety systems. One thing that would help? Housing for people just getting out of jail.
  • Spokane is getting a new emergency communications director as it builds a 911 call center of its own.
  • Both Washington and Idaho will kick off their legislative sessions Monday. What's on the agenda?
  • How much is your teenager paying attention in class? The University of Washington finds most students spend at least an hour of the school day on social media.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Freddy Monares, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham, Erik Neumann and Mitch Borden.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.

Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson