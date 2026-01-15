Draft audit finds Idaho universities largely comply with anti-DEI laws

An audit of Idaho's universities found a handful of instances where they were out of compliance with a law trying to oust diversity, equity and inclusion policies from state government.

Boise State Public Radio obtained a draft copy of the report ahead of its official release, which found Boise State University, Idaho State University and University of Idaho largely adhered to the anti-DEI laws passed in recent years.

However, each had at least one instance where the nonpartisan Legislative Services Office believed they may be out of compliance. LSO flagged no issues with Lewis-Clark State College.

It also found no institution used state resources to promote or fund DEI-related activities, nor did they implement these concepts in student admissions.

Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director, Jennifer White, said in response to the report that her office and the institutions "take seriously the legislature's direction" and have done "substantial" work to eliminate DEI offices.

The universities have "largely been successful in achieving compliance," White said. "Work will be ongoing, but we are pleased that the audit identified only a few matters of concern."

Auditors raised the most questions about three University of Idaho courses related to education majors that have not received exemption waivers from the state board of education.

Those classes include Teaching Culturally Diverse Learners, which is required for several degree programs, as well as Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schools and Racial and Ethnic Diversity, which are related to an optional certification.

"We continue to assert that these classes meet the criteria for an exemption from the Board and that should be pursued by the U of I," the draft audit states.

U of I President Scott Green responded, saying the university initially thought the two courses related to the optional certification didn't require a waiver, but have since applied for one.

Green disputes the need for a similar waiver for Teaching Culturally Diverse Learners because "the course work focuses on course design, implementation, and teaching strategies for students of all backgrounds."

The course material, he said, is required by national accreditors and applies to all similarly accredited teacher preparation programs in the state.

"The course content has already been revised to strengthen alignment with SB1198, and changes to the course title and catalog description are currently in our approval process for the July 2026 catalog," Green wrote in his response.

Auditors also flagged two sections of the faculty handbook relating to a statement of student values and a committee related to serving "educationally disadvantaged and minority students."

Green said the statement was approved by the student government in 2014. He said his team will notify the Associated Student of University of Idaho, along with revising the committee's policies to comply "with the spirit" of the law.

At ISU, a posting for an assisted professor in counseling required candidates to submit a "Diversity in Counselor Education Statement" and show they had experience working with people from marginalized groups.

Another three tenured faculty position postings listed as a minimum/preferred qualification that the candidate had a "demonstrated ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds" but did not require them to submit diversity statements.

ISU President Robert Wagner said the language in those postings should have been identified and removed during the school's latest review. That's now complete and Wagner said it will not be included in the future.

Auditors flagged potential violations at Boise State involving two offices they said could be considered DEI organizations: The Office of Community Engagement and Belonging and the Institute for Inclusive and Transformative Scholarship.

IITS's mission includes creating and nurturing a "vibrant, inclusive community where all are actively engaged in the scholarly life of BSU and the region."

It hopes to "increase representation and success for those who have been historically marginalized and minoritized in their discipline."

Interim President Jeremiah Shinn said in a letter neither office meets the statutory definition of a DEI office and are in full compliance with the law.

Their associated programs and services are open to all students, Shinn said.

However, he said outdated information on the groups' websites has been updated because they "no longer reflected current operations or programs."

