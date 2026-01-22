Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes on femininity, friends, and healthy positivity

You might know Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as Bon Qui Qui, MADtv’s no-filter King Burger employee who calls security on people with complicated orders.

You might know her as the nail salon tech who works tirelessly to get you a boyfriend but blames any crooked nails on your crooked fingers.

Or you might know her as the host of Funjelah, the podcast she hosts with guests who are as funny and honest as she is about mental health struggles and the power of gratitude.

Regardless, Johnson-Reyes has earned a spot in hearts across the world with free YouTube specials and endless love for TJ Maxx.

SPR’s Eliza Billingham chatted with the stand up comedian about femininity, friends, and toxic positivity ahead of Johnson-Reyes’ stop in Spokane. Her “Family Reunion” tour comes to the Fox Theater in Spokane this Saturday, January 24.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (extended).wav Listen • 5:58

This is an extended version. Listen to the aired interview here. Both versions have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Eliza Billingham: At the start of your career, one of your first performance things was as an NFL cheerleader.

I wonder, did you have ideas or definitions of femininity then, and has that changed at all over your performance career?

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: I was a tomboy growing up. That's part of the reason I almost didn't try out for the Raiderettes, because I was like, 'That's not really my jam, I'm more tomboy-ish.'

But I'm so glad I did. I ended up going and I tried out because I wanted to be an actress, is what it was. And I just used it as my sign. I said, ‘OK, if I make the squad, I'm going to do it for one year, and then I'm going to move to L.A. and pursue my dreams to be an actress.’

So that's kind of why I did it. And I think definitely through that process, I embraced more of my feminine side, for sure. You kind of have to at that point.

It definitely served me well. I moved to L.A. and I danced in music videos and MTV movie awards and stuff like that. That’s kinda how I started there. And I started as an extra on Friends. And yeah, it definitely helped me for sure.

EB: But you started stand up at, like, a church thing?

AJR: I did. I was at a church and every Tuesday night they would have a creative arts night where it would be like a dance class, an acting class. And there's a stand up comedy class. And that's where I first started to learn to tell jokes.

EB: Does that seem ironic to you? Does comedy seem kind of antithetical to religion in your world?

AJR: I mean, not necessarily these days. There's so many Christian comedians out there, even though I don't consider myself a Christian comedian. I just started at a church.

But these days there's a comedian for every type. You want a super political one, a religious one, any kind that you would want there. We're out there.

EB: Yeah. And then, in one of your previous specials, you talked about a best friend and her kid coming to move in with you. And San Jose is where you're from, right? Did you just come off a couple of home shows?

AJR: I did. I had some hometown shows. It was great to see people from my old high school, from my neighborhood that I grew up in. It was very, very cool.

EB: Wow. Is community an important part of your life? Do you feel like you cultivate it or does it just come naturally to you?

AJR: Yes, it's very important to me. And community does come naturally. But you also have to cultivate the community that you want. You have to think about the type of relationships you want, what's important to you. And you do the work to make sure that you're surrounding yourself with the people that you want to surround yourself with.

EB: So much of your podcast is focused on gratitude. Do you ever try to distinguish between toxic positivity and gratitude?

AJR: Well, what do you mean by toxic positivity?

EB: I think the idea that you're kind of denying how you feel to just always be positive.

AJR: Oh, I see what you're saying. OK, then, yeah, for sure, because the way I operate in gratitude, gratitude is one of my tools in my mental health belt when I'm struggling with my mental health.

And so if I'm feeling anxiety or any kind of stress, I'll pause and I'll shift into gratitude and I'll think about things that I'm grateful for. And not just like surface level, but like actually really, really deep.

And even if it is, I'm grateful for my health. It's really imagining and seeing and knowing someone who's struggling with their health and just being grateful that I'm not in that situation. And I immediately start changing my perspective into gratitude and it helps shift my mood, shift my energy, my vibration and all of that.

EB: Does gratitude affect your comedy at all?

AJR: I think so. I mean, I approach my comedy with a sense of gratitude when I'm writing, for sure. I don't typically have a cynical point of view. I can definitely complain about stuff for sure, but it's usually more a relatable relationship type complaint.

EB: Do you see comedy as a distraction from real life or do you see it as a way to lean into things that you want to think about?

AJR: I hope that when people come to my shows that it is a time away from their life, their problems, their struggles, their things that they're dealing with. I hope that this hour and a half that you come and stand at my show is a break from reality where you can just come and laugh and let the endorphins in your body move, let all the energy move and come and just participate in this session of laughter and gratitude—and let that be a medicine in your body.

EB: And you're also a producer—you just produced your opener's first hour long special, right?

AJR: I did. Mal Hall. He's opening for me on the road and he's been my opener for years. We just produced his debut hour special and it's called 'What Are We Doing Today?'

It's on YouTube. It's hilarious and I'm so proud of it. It looks beautiful. He did great. It was very cool to be able to produce for my friends.

EB: What's your posture towards the future? Are you seeking new things and new opportunities as a performer, or are you at the point where you let opportunities come to you?

AJR: I still am seeking. I'm still dreaming. I'm still wanting to do certain things that I've set out to do that maybe still haven't been checked off the list. There's always something new that I'm like, 'Oh that would be cool.'

EB: One more thing. Is your toddler on the road with you?

AJR: She is!

EB: What is that like?

AJR: Oh it's great. It's new for me. I've been touring for almost 20 years and this is my first time touring with a toddler. But she's amazing. She's a champ. She loves it and it's so so special to have her with me.

EB: What's her name?

AJR: Rosie!

EB: Lovely. Anjelah, welcome to Spokane. We're excited to have you.

AJR: Thank you.