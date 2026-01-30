SPR News Today: Spokane clergy bring back lessons from Minneapolis protests
Today's headlines:
- The Washington legislature unknowingly redirected vape tax revenue dollars last year. That's costly for public health.
- New tax conformity bill would add to Idaho's growing lost revenue.
- K-12 public schools may no longer be exempt from cuts to try to balance the Gem State's budget.
- A proposed Idaho bill would require Idaho voters to bring IDs to the polls.
- The race to represent eastern Washington in D.C. is getting more crowded.
- Cannabis could be more hazardous for people with mental health problems than previously thought.
Plus, eastern Washington clergy flew to Minneapolis to support anti-ICE protests. SPR's Eliza Billingham spoke with Reverend Genevieve Heywood, who says there's a lot for Spokane to learn.
SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham, James Dawson, Owen Henderson and Noel Gasca.
The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.