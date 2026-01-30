SPR News Today: Spokane clergy bring back lessons from Minneapolis protests

Today's headlines:

The Washington legislature unknowingly redirected vape tax revenue dollars last year. That's costly for public health.

New tax conformity bill would add to Idaho's growing lost revenue.

K-12 public schools may no longer be exempt from cuts to try to balance the Gem State's budget.

A proposed Idaho bill would require Idaho voters to bring IDs to the polls.

The race to represent eastern Washington in D.C. is getting more crowded.

Cannabis could be more hazardous for people with mental health problems than previously thought.

Plus, eastern Washington clergy flew to Minneapolis to support anti-ICE protests. SPR's Eliza Billingham spoke with Reverend Genevieve Heywood, who says there's a lot for Spokane to learn.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham, James Dawson, Owen Henderson and Noel Gasca.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.

