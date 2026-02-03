Rural school districts in Whitman County seek levy renewals

Two rural school districts are asking voters to approve replacement levies to support their local and shared schools.

The St. John and Endicott school districts, located in Whitman County, are asking voters to renew levies set to expire. While each district operates its own elementary school, Endicott hosts middle school students and St. John hosts high school students, said Tricia Jeffries, Endicott’s superintendent and principal.

“That really allows us to maximize our use of resources, transportation and staff and provide more opportunities for our students that we would not be able to do if we didn’t have that cooperative,” Jeffries said.

St. John School District

The St. John School District is asking voters to approve both an operations levy and a capital levy, each set to replace expiring levies.

Tina Strong, superintendent and principal for St. John, said the proposed two-year operations levy wouldhelp continue funding educational programs and school operations.

The levy seeks to raise a little over $1 million, with an estimated cost of $1.65 per $1,000 in assessed property value. The current levy reflects a $0.05 increase per $1,000, intended to keep pace with inflation and rising operational costs while maintaining existing services, Strong said.

“This levy helps fund the extracurriculars, our academics curriculum and maintain class sizes,” she said.

The capital levy would fund upgrades and maintenance, including HVAC systems, roofing, classroom technology and playground improvements, Strong said.

The two-year capital levy seeks to raise $700,000, with an estimated cost of $1.15 per $1,000 in 2027 and $1.10 per $1,000 in 2028. The proposed levy is less than the last two years, which was approved by voters at a rate of $1.29 per $1,000 in assessed property value.

“We’ve surveyed the students to see what their interests were and what they would like to see in the playground area,” Strong said. “They want more climbing ability. I know there’s been some talk about tetherball, bringing that back, and things like that.”

High school students in an applied math class also collaborated with elementary students to design the new playground, she said.

“State funding covers basic education but does not fully fund the operational and capital needs of small rural districts like St. John, which is why local levies remain essential,” Strong said. “It has given these kids brighter futures and more opportunities and more support.”

Endicott School District

Like St. John, the Endicott School District is seeking voter approval for replacement operations and capital levies.

Jeffries said the operations levy would be used to maintain middle school elective courses, which include robotics, welding, wood shop and band. She added it funds their after-school athletics and counseling staff services.

The proposed two-year $540,000 levy would cost property owners an estimated $1.75 per $1,000 in assessed property value. Jeffries said the rate is consistent with past levies.

“In Endicott, we have a lot of extra support and volunteer folks that come into the building, and so I try really hard to just keep things as consistent as possible,” Jeffries said. “We know that inflation is hitting everyone, and our community is very, very supportive of our schools.”

The capital levy, proposed at $402,000 over two years, would fund sidewalk replacements, entryway security systems, and potentially air conditioning in the gym and cafeteria. Property owners would pay an estimated $1.31 per $1,000 in assessed value.

“We have heat in the gym, but not air conditioning in the gym and the cafeteria,” Jeffries said. “That would really help improve the air quality and the airflow.”

Past capital levies have funded kitchen upgrades, including a new walk-in freezer, replaced sidewalks and a new bus barn entryway, she said.

“Most of our extracurriculars and comfort, creature comfort, things like air conditioning in the building, come out of the levy dollars,” Jeffries said. “And I like to respect the community’s wishes to keep our building safe and comfortable for the students to learn.”

