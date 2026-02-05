WA Senate approves regulations for automated license plate readers

Washington’s bill regulating automated license plate readers—or ALPRs—passed the state Senate on Wednesday.

Many local police departments adopted the technology in recent years, putting up cameras on patrol cars and street poles.

But concerns have been mounting over outside access to the ALPR data, especially by federal immigration agents.

A report last fall showed that police departments across western and central Washington allowed U.S. Border Patrol to use their license plate databases. And in some cases, Border Patrol got backdoor access without specific permission.

The bill going through Washington legislature right now would specify how long law enforcement could keep ALPR data—and what crimes that data could be used to solve.

The bill would permit law enforcement to use ALPR data to find stolen vehicles and missing persons, track felony warrants, and enforce parking laws. It requires departments to delete data within 21 days, unless it’s needed for evidence.

It excludes using ALPR data for immigration enforcement, and only allows collected data to be shared with the courts.

The bill was championed by Tacoma Democrat Yasmin Trudeau. Ten Republicans, including Cheney's Jeff Holy, joined all 30 Democrats to pass the Senate bill.

"This legislation was all about finding balance, trying to figure out exactly what we needed to construct, what we needed to anticipate, what we needed to prohibit—how this should work to make sure the utility of this technology is properly applied and not misused," Holy told the Senate before their vote. "It makes sure that unauthorized uses by government for maybe an agendized purpose or a political purpose are not allowed. That is so important in a free society...A bill like this is needed to prevent the evolution of an Orwellian surveillance state."

Holy also noted that Trudeau came to him and asked for his expertise in law enforcement—a moment of bipartisanship that somewhat shocked the legislator.

"I've been in the legislature 14 years," he said. "I've never had anybody with the difference in power between our caucuses bring me in and absolutely treat me level-headed, fair, as a partner, and help me come up with a great piece of legislation that truly was a collaboration."

The bill is now headed to the House.

