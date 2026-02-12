SPR News Today: Border Patrol detained a Spokane father and daughter. The family is home, but their case is ongoing.

Today's headlines:

Should cities operate grocery stores? Legislators get creative about making food more affordable for Washingtonians.

Under a new bill cruising through the Idaho legislature, all government buildings and private businesses in the state would have to ban transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

East Valley School District's bond looks like it won't pass, meaning it won't get $220 million to build new middle and high schools.

Newport School District was also looking for $46.3 in bonds to renovate its high school. Only 46.3% of voters (yes, you read that right) supported it, far below the 60% approval it needed.

And days after 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos' detainment by federal immigration officers captured national attention, 10-year-old Karla Tiul Baltazar and her father Arnoldo Tiul Caal were detained by Border Patrol in Spokane. After a stint in a Texas detention center, the two are back in Spokane—but uncertainty remains. We get the latest from Spokesman-Review breaking news and public safety reporter Alexandra Duggan, who's been following their case.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Alexandra Duggan and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.

