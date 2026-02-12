© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Border Patrol detained a Spokane father and daughter. The family is home, but their case is ongoing.

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published February 12, 2026 at 7:31 AM PST
Today's headlines:

Local news junkies will know that The Inlander is currently running its annual "Best Of" competition. You can vote for SPR News Today in the Local Podcast category.

It would mean a lot to us, but more importantly, it could help connect us to other thoughtful, curious listeners.

Or leave the show a rating and review on your podcast platform of choice.

  • Should cities operate grocery stores? Legislators get creative about making food more affordable for Washingtonians.
  • Under a new bill cruising through the Idaho legislature, all government buildings and private businesses in the state would have to ban transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
  • East Valley School District's bond looks like it won't pass, meaning it won't get $220 million to build new middle and high schools.
  • Newport School District was also looking for $46.3 in bonds to renovate its high school. Only 46.3% of voters (yes, you read that right) supported it, far below the 60% approval it needed.

And days after 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos' detainment by federal immigration officers captured national attention, 10-year-old Karla Tiul Baltazar and her father Arnoldo Tiul Caal were detained by Border Patrol in Spokane. After a stint in a Texas detention center, the two are back in Spokane—but uncertainty remains. We get the latest from Spokesman-Review breaking news and public safety reporter Alexandra Duggan, who's been following their case.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, James Dawson, Eliza Billingham, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Alexandra Duggan and Owen Henderson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham