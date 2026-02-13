Stevens County health officials confirm additional measles cases

Public health officials report additional measles cases in Stevens County on Thursday.

The Northeast Tri County Health District, which provides services to Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties, reports two additional measles cases, bringing the recent total to three cases. Washington state has reported 23 confirmed measles cases so far this year.

Molly Corvino, community health director for the district, said the individuals were not in Stevens County during their infectious period. She added the three cases are not related to the Snohomish County outbreak.

“We want to make sure the public knows there’s no community exposure and currently no risk to the community from these cases,” Corvino said.

While ages for the three cases remain unclear, she said all confirmed cases in Washington state have come from a lack of updated vaccinations.

“The best prevention really is to be up to date on your MMR vaccine, which for adults, is at least one dose,” Corvino said. “For children, healthcare workers and those at high risk, we would recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine.”

