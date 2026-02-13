© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Stevens County health officials confirm additional measles cases

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published February 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM PST
Washington state has reported 23 confirmed measles cases so far this year.

Public health officials report additional measles cases in Stevens County on Thursday.

The Northeast Tri County Health District, which provides services to Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties, reports two additional measles cases, bringing the recent total to three cases. Washington state has reported 23 confirmed measles cases so far this year.

Molly Corvino, community health director for the district, said the individuals were not in Stevens County during their infectious period. She added the three cases are not related to the Snohomish County outbreak.

“We want to make sure the public knows there’s no community exposure and currently no risk to the community from these cases,” Corvino said.

While ages for the three cases remain unclear, she said all confirmed cases in Washington state have come from a lack of updated vaccinations.

“The best prevention really is to be up to date on your MMR vaccine, which for adults, is at least one dose,” Corvino said. “For children, healthcare workers and those at high risk, we would recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine.”
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
