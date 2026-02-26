SPR News Today: Nonpartisanship and acronyms: CMs Dixit, Telis discuss their first months on the dais

Today's headlines:



A TikTok posted by a Washington couple has gone viral. The video shows language-access issues in Washington’s licensing self-service menu.

SPR’s Murrow News Fellow Monica Carrillo-Casas has more.

MONICA CARRILLO-CASAS: Last July, Maya Edwards and her husband called the Washington Department of Licensing hoping to speak with someone in Spanish.

But when they selected the Spanish-language self service option, the first thing they heard was an automated voice, speaking English with a Hispanic accent.

Edwards, who resides in Kitsap County, posted the video on TikTok last week proving her experience. She says she decided to post it again after calling and realizing the issue hadn’t been solved. Since then, the video has received more than one million views and thousands of likes.

Spokane Public Radio called to ask the Department of Licensing, who said they just heard of the issue.

Spokesman Nathan Olson, says the self-service option is run on newer technology and “is being upgraded.” He says they are examining the issue and working to fix it.

Olson says the agency has 10 different language options. He wasn’t able to provide data on the number of callers that use the Language self-service menu on a weekly basis.

I’m Monica Carrillo-Casas reporting.

OH: Some of Washington’s state-owned recreation areas could be closed or receive less maintenance attention this summer.

Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove says cuts in the House and Senate budgets released this week would affect maintenance at popular areas managed by the Natural Resources Department.

DAVE UPTHEGROVE: “If those aren't reversed through the budget process between now and the end of session, we're looking at closing about 10 or 11 recreation facilities and limiting the hours and services on many more.”

OH: Campsites that could see full closures include Dragoon Creek and Skookum Creek in Spokane and Pend Oreille Counties.

DU: “We have more than 20 million unique visits per year to our recreation sites. The public is going to feel those cuts if we don't find a way to work with the legislature to mitigate them in the next few weeks.”

OH: Upthegrove says lawmakers cut his agency’s maintenance operations budget by 20% last year.

And another $750,000 reduction is on the table for the next fiscal year.

Previously, DNR supplemented its maintenance staff with Washington Conservation Corps crews, but agency officials say the budget to pay for those workers was left unfilled during last year’s legislative session.

Washington State Patrol could soon set its own fee to do background checks for gun buyers.

The Washington House has passed a bill that gives the agency flexibility to change the amount to match the costs of conducting the checks, which the agency says are much higher than the current $18 fee.

Spokane Democrat Timm Ormsby co-sponsored the measure.

TIMM ORMSBY: “This ties the fee to the actual costs the patrol will incur in regulating this activity.”

OH: Several lawmakers opposed the idea, including Mason County Republican Travis Couture.

TRAVIS COUTURE: “Legal gun owners, especially low income gun owners now will have a harder time accessing their constitutional rights, to protect themselves with a firearm.”

OH: The bill now goes to the state Senate.

Anyone who disrupts religious services in Idaho by protesting could face criminal prosecution under a bill headed to the state Senate.

James Dawson reports.

JAMES DAWSON: The proposal from Senate Republican leadership would add disruptions of religious services under Idaho’s criminal trespassing law.

It comes after protesters in Minnesota last month interrupted services at a church pastored by the head of a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Three of them have since been arrested.

Democratic Sen. James Ruchti says courts have placed several restrictions on free speech rights over the years.

JAMES RUCHTI: “The freedom to worship is given broad, broad protections to ensure that people can take advantage of that First Amendment right. So, I think it is appropriate that it is treated separately from other concerns about free speech.”

JD: The first violation would be a misdemeanor under the bill and a felony if a second offense is committed within five years.

House lawmakers have a similar proposal under consideration, but the only punishment would be a misdemeanor.

James Dawson, Boise State Public Radio News.

OH: As lots of people who've attempted to get into politics or policymaking at any level know, the actual process of shepherding a bill or ordinance or resolution from start to finish isn't always clear or intuitive.

But in a city like Spokane, where city council seats are term-limited, turnover among our policymakers is a given. And this past year, Spokane elected two new faces to the council, both of whom are with me in the studio now. Progressive organizer Sarah Dixit challenged and beat incumbent Jonathan Bingle to represent District 1. Councilmember, thank you for being here.

SARAH DIXIT: Thanks for having me.

OH: And former prosecutor and activist Kate Telis is the new representative for District 2. Thank you for joining us.

KATE TELIS: Yeah, thank you so much.

OH: So both of you are only a few months into your time on council, but let's just start with the learning curve, going from being a candidate to being on the dais. Councilmember Dixit, tell me about this experience so far, just two months in.

SD: It's a wild ride, for sure. I'm someone who has been involved with local politics for a long time, but as a community organizer. So that's really different than now being on the other side of things. So there's a lot of acronyms.

People are pretty used to the rhythms of what they're talking about. So me being a newbie, it can feel like I'm always, like, a little bit behind. But I think as long as I'm willing to ask questions, it can be okay. And there's a lot of cool people in City Hall who's like willing to help. So that's been very nice.

OH: And Councilmember Telis, you started just a little bit sooner than Councilmember Dixit did because of the situation regarding the empty seat in District 2. What's the experience been like for you?

KT: I think in some ways I had a little bit more of a gradual start because just the way that the legislative agenda came out, a lot of things were decided right before I was sworn in, like our budget and several other things that were really taking a lot of time in the office for news.

And then things sort of died down a little bit over the holidays. So it was actually kind of quiet. And then the New Year hit, and it was like, oh, okay, now this is the big leagues. We're going to address all the things. And Olympia is going forward with all these bills. And it's been kind of crazy for the last two months. But it's been really great to work with Sarah, work with all of the colleagues. And yes, I appreciate the acronym lists just as much as you do.

SD: It's a lot.

KT: It's a lot. We've been given three or four at this point.

OH: Right now, it is a largely, even though it's a nonpartisan city council, it is a largely progressive city council. But tell me a little bit about working across the dais, across several blocks up to the county commissioner's office with some folks who may not be quite on the same page as you.

We'll start with you, Councilmember Dixit. You replaced a much more conservative city council member who often talked about District 1 being underrepresented. But just talk to me about how you think about representing your constituents while also being who you are and having values that you have.

SD: I think the big reminder and thing that I've really tried to emulate through my campaign and now as a council member is just how much accessibility matters to people and to constituents and the fact that none of our districts are a monolith. So there are community members in District 1 who really loved my predecessor or who really didn't like him.

So I think it's a helpful reminder to me that no matter who I'm talking to, whether they agree with me or not, I want them to know that I'm listening and I'm here for them and I'm showing up in community.

So I've been going to all the neighborhood councils, going to community events, basically anywhere I'm invited to make sure that people can see me and see that I'm someone that they can approach and someone who will listen to what they're having to say and will respect that.

No matter what side of the aisle people are on, we all want the same thing. We just disagree on how we might get there. So I think maintaining that perspective has been helpful for me.

OH: And Councilmember Telis, how about you? How are you thinking about it?

KT: Well, I came into this role in part because I was frustrated by national politics and seeing how divisive we are and how we cannot have conversations to some degree with people who disagree with us.

And so I've been really trying to focus on the nonpartisan nature of this role and essentially seek to find understanding and some sort of sense of agreement before moving on. And so that is kind of my practice when I have conversations with anyone. And I think it bears noting that even though maybe we all fall on one side or the other, it's a large gradual continuum. And I think sometimes people see six progressive candidates and one conservative and assume that we all think the same. And the truth is that we are constantly questioning one another and debating things and again, just all trying to figure out what the right balance is.

OH: Homelessness has dominated the political conversation for a while in Spokane. I'm sure it will continue to do so. But I am also curious to hear from each of you. What are some of your specific priorities now that you've gotten to be on council? What are some of the things you're specifically interested in that might not be getting a lot of public airtime? We'll start with you, Councilmember Dixit.

SD: I think for me right now, what I'm focusing on is the accessibility of City Hall and of council. So there's a lot of lawyer language and just policy jargon that we use. And, you know, Robert's Rules is really confusing for your average person.

Even me having to use it. I'm like, ‘Wait, what do I say?’ So I think as much as we can make the language we use much more friendly to our average Spokanite, things like the consent agenda. What does that mean? So just having that change to just being reports, contracts and claims, because that's what a consent agenda is.

Just trying to figure out what are things that can change because they're not, like legally required. They're just like how things have always been done. So that's been my focus right now.

OH: How about you, Councilmember Telis?

KT: Because I was a prosecutor, I worked closely with police officers. I've also worked on the plaintiff side of things, working on excessive use of force cases. And so I'm very interested in trying to work with our police department and our community and rebuild some trust.

I think we're making steps. I think there's been a lot of progress. I really admire and respect Chief Hall. I think he is leading the Spokane Police Department in the right direction. And I would just like to help with that as much as possible.

Policing should be a community service.We should all feel comfortable and safe with police officers. And that's ultimately the goal.

OH: Councilmember Sarah Dixit represents northeast Spokane and downtown Spokane for District 1, and Councilmember Kate Telis represents southern Spokane for District 2. Thank you both for joining me today.

SD: Yeah, thanks for having us.

KT: Yeah, this was great. Thanks.

