SPR News Today: Washington has $100 million to hire new cops...but no one is spending it

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published February 27, 2026 at 7:26 AM PST
Municipalities aren't getting the funding Washington state set aside for new police officers.
Victoria Pickering
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today's headlines:

  • Washington is moving again to separate its vaccine advice from guidance issued from the federal government.
  • Washington House Majority Leader is apologizing for drinking on the job on Wednesday.
  • Panhandle Health District wants to emphasize alternative and nutrition-based medicine in North Idaho as it shifts prevention efforts from infectious diseases to chronic diseases instead.
  • One Idaho senator is pushing to make voter affidavits more strict.
  • Former public health officer Bob Lutz asks a federal appeals court to reopen his case against the Spokane Regional Health District. Lutz says the district fired him without due process.

Plus, Washington state set aside $100 million last legislative session to pay for new police officers. But local municipalities haven't seen a penny of it yet. Jake Goldstein-Street from the Washington State Standard explains why the rollout has been so slow, even though the law says all the money has to be spent by mid-2028.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, Noel Gasca, James Dawson, Doug Nadvornick and Owen Henderson.

Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show.
