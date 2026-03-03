© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newport loses $330,000 in city funds after scammers impersonate town’s insurance provider

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM PST
The town of Newport has been scammed out of $330,000.
The town of Newport has been scammed out of $330,000.

The town of Newport has been scammed out of $330,000, officials announced last week.

The seat of Pend Oreille County lost the city funds after scammers emailed the town posing as the Association of Washington Cities, its insurer.

In a news release issued last Thursday, officials said there is no evidence that residents’ personal information was compromised. The incident appears to be limited to the town’s financial transactions, it states.

Newport Mayor Keith Campbell said the city became aware of the incident on Feb. 11 and immediately notified local law enforcement authorities and the FBI. He said it remains under active investigation.

“The impact on taxpayer money is one of the things we are evaluating right now,” Campbell said.

Newport has 2,155 residents, according to last year’s official state estimate.

Rural towns have been victims of scams in recent years. In December 2024, Clark Fork, a small town in North Idaho, was scammed out of half a million dollars by a man posing as its construction contractor.

While the Idaho town was able to recoup $192,000 last year, it continues to recover.

“We’re still working through that process now. The investigation could take some time,” Campbell said.
Regional News
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas