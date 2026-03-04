© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Whitman County Commissioners pass restrictions for commercial wind farms

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM PST
A snowstorm sweeps through the Palouse Wind Farm off U.S. Highway 195 south of Rosalia in February.
James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review
A snowstorm sweeps through the Palouse Wind Farm off U.S. Highway 195 south of Rosalia in February.

County officials in Whitman County narrowly approved a strict wind farm ordinance Monday morning.

The ordinance, which passed on a 2-1 vote, prohibits commercial wind farm projects in the county. Commissioners Chad Whetzel and Tom Handy voted for the ordinance, while Commissioner Art Swannack voted no.

“I don’t believe that these wind turbines, and solar for that matter, are a long-term viable solution for energy,” Whetzel said. “I think this is a good thing for the people of Whitman County, and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

The long-awaited decision comes after the county imposed a moratorium in February 2025 in order to update the county’s zoning ordinance and reach an agreement with the Harvest Hills wind project. The moratorium was extended several times, including earlier this year after county officials overlooked notifying affected tribal nations in time for the vote.

Despite the decision, Steelhead Americas, the developer behind the project and the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, issued a statement saying they are still committed to developing the wind project. The company looks to build 45 wind turbines, each up to nearly 700 feet tall, that would be located on private land between Colfax and Palouse.

“Our confidence stems from our strong track record developing successful wind projects across the country,” the company wrote.

Steelhead Americas says it is looking at different options, including getting approval from the state.

Whetzel said that’s one of the county’s worries. If the project ends up getting approved by the state, he said Washington “can take responsibility for it later on.”

“I suspect that sometime, probably by the end of the year, beginning next year, we’ll probably be revisiting this, but that remains to be seen,” he said.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
