© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Omak City Council approved a library service agreement following closure rumors

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published March 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM PDT
Google Map Screenshot

City officials approved a library service agreement last Monday night after months of uncertainty for the Omak Library.

The Omak City Council approved its library service agreement with NCW Libraries after rumors of a possible closure to the local facility caused outcry from community members. The Omak Library has been part of NCW Libraries since 1961. NCW Libraries is an intercounty rural library district formed to serve Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties.

“It’s always good to see the community come out in force about how much they love and appreciate their library,” said Barbara Walters, executive director for NCW Libraries.

In prior reporting, Walters said the rumors stemmed from a notice of termination provided to a staff member on Sept. 30 and signed by City Manager Todd McDaniel. In the written notice, Walters said McDaniel cited current issues at Civic League Park and the library facility that had divided the community, adding that the city wanted more control over how contracted library services are delivered.

However, Mayor Cindy Gagne claimed those rumors weren’t true and that the library was just going through contract negotiations.

While the library service agreement that was approved last night is not different from past agreements, Walters said they have accommodated one of the city’s requests.

She said they have proposed a pilot program shutting Wi-Fi off between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., something they have done with other cities, although it’s unclear if this will be a permanent change. Walters said she is looking forward to continue navigating Omak Library projects with city officials.

The agreement also allows work to move forward on the Reimagining Spaces Project, a renovation effort supported by more than $1.5 million in grant funding and NCW Libraries’ capital funding. It will improve accessibility and modernize interior spaces for community members.

Gagne said approving the agreement was part of the plan all along and sees this as an opportunity to improve communication with residents.

“I’m excited to work on building a new relationship with the city,” Walters said.
Regional News
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas