The Omak City Council approved a library service agreement following closure rumors

City officials approved a library service agreement last Monday night after months of uncertainty for the Omak Library.

The Omak City Council approved its library service agreement with NCW Libraries after rumors of a possible closure to the local facility caused outcry from community members. The Omak Library has been part of NCW Libraries since 1961. NCW Libraries is an intercounty rural library district formed to serve Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties.

“It’s always good to see the community come out in force about how much they love and appreciate their library,” said Barbara Walters, executive director for NCW Libraries.

In prior reporting, Walters said the rumors stemmed from a notice of termination provided to a staff member on Sept. 30 and signed by City Manager Todd McDaniel. In the written notice, Walters said McDaniel cited current issues at Civic League Park and the library facility that had divided the community, adding that the city wanted more control over how contracted library services are delivered.

However, Mayor Cindy Gagne claimed those rumors weren’t true and that the library was just going through contract negotiations.

While the library service agreement that was approved last night is not different from past agreements, Walters said they have accommodated one of the city’s requests.

She said they have proposed a pilot program shutting Wi-Fi off between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., something they have done with other cities, although it’s unclear if this will be a permanent change. Walters said she is looking forward to continue navigating Omak Library projects with city officials.

The agreement also allows work to move forward on the Reimagining Spaces Project, a renovation effort supported by more than $1.5 million in grant funding and NCW Libraries’ capital funding. It will improve accessibility and modernize interior spaces for community members.

Gagne said approving the agreement was part of the plan all along and sees this as an opportunity to improve communication with residents.

“I’m excited to work on building a new relationship with the city,” Walters said.

