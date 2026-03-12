© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Want more energy choices? One option is to get more people working in nuclear power

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:22 AM PDT
WSU Nuclear Science Center director Corey Hines, left, in the blue glow of the center's nuclear reactor.
WSU Nuclear Science Center director Corey Hines, left, in the blue glow of the center's nuclear reactor.

Today's headlines:

  • Severe winds rattle the Inland Northwest.
  • A YouTube "cottage industry" is forcing Spokane County to consider charging fees for police body cam footage.
  • A tiny town in rural northeast Washington saves 22 units of low income housing.
  • Washington researchers and public health officials are trying to prepare for a measles outbreak during the World Cup.
  • Both the University of Idaho men's and women's basketball team are advancing to the NCAA tournament after wins yesterday.

Plus, experts say there’s a growing need for more people in the nuclear workforce as energy demands increase. Northwest Public Broadcasting's Rachel Sun reports from Washington State University, which is trying to step up to meet that need.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Sarah Mizes-Tan, Eliza Billingham, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Noel Gasca and Rachel Sun.

Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

