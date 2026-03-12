SPR News Today: Want more energy choices? One option is to get more people working in nuclear power

Today's headlines:

Severe winds rattle the Inland Northwest.

A YouTube "cottage industry" is forcing Spokane County to consider charging fees for police body cam footage.

A tiny town in rural northeast Washington saves 22 units of low income housing.

Washington researchers and public health officials are trying to prepare for a measles outbreak during the World Cup.

Both the University of Idaho men's and women's basketball team are advancing to the NCAA tournament after wins yesterday.

Plus, experts say there’s a growing need for more people in the nuclear workforce as energy demands increase. Northwest Public Broadcasting's Rachel Sun reports from Washington State University, which is trying to step up to meet that need.

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Doug Nadvornick, Sarah Mizes-Tan, Eliza Billingham, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Noel Gasca and Rachel Sun.

Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show.