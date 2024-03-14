© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firehouse Sessions

Time Baby - Firehouse Sessions Winner

By Savanna Rothe
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:01 PM PDT
Mercy Maxson, Ben Dysart, Lauren McKinley, Riley Gray, Caleb Brown and Tim Zilar (L–R) of Time Baby hold up their namesakes in the SPR performance space
Megan Kennedy
/
Rogue Heart Media
Mercy Maxson, Ben Dysart, Lauren McKinley, Riley Gray, Caleb Brown and Tim Zilar (L–R) of Time Baby hold up their namesakes in the SPR performance space

See and hear performances from the Spokane-based jazz fusion sextet

The jazz fusion six-piece Time Baby was one of the three winners of Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest.

In this interview, E.J. Iannelli speaks with Time Baby's Mercy Maxson and Lauren McKinley. In the larger band, Mercy (guitar, bass) and Lauren (vibes, percussion, synth) are joined by Caleb Brown (saxophone), Ben Dysart (drums), Riley Gray (keyboards) and Tim Zilar (guitar).

Lauren and Mercy talk about the band's formation by text message, their unusual naming conventions, their songwriting approach and their thoughts on being considered a 'party band.' They also provide some background on the songs you'll hear as part of this Firehouse Sessions audio interview and videos.

Time Baby recorded three live performances of their original songs in the Spokane Public Radio performance space. Watch the videos for "Big Worm," "Space Zaddy" and "Primed Friday" below.

Tags
Firehouse Sessions JazzLocal Music
Savanna Rothe
Savanna has been hooked on public radio since she was a child listening to Boise State Public Radio in the car with her family. As SPR's Marketing and Events Specialist, Savanna drives all external and internal marketing, designs print and digital ads, and creates the photos, videos, and graphics you'll find on SPR's digital platforms. She also helps plan, coordinate, and execute Spokane Public Radio outreach events.
See stories by Savanna Rothe