Time Baby - Firehouse Sessions Winner

The jazz fusion six-piece Time Baby was one of the three winners of Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest.

In this interview, E.J. Iannelli speaks with Time Baby's Mercy Maxson and Lauren McKinley. In the larger band, Mercy (guitar, bass) and Lauren (vibes, percussion, synth) are joined by Caleb Brown (saxophone), Ben Dysart (drums), Riley Gray (keyboards) and Tim Zilar (guitar).

Lauren and Mercy talk about the band's formation by text message, their unusual naming conventions, their songwriting approach and their thoughts on being considered a 'party band.' They also provide some background on the songs you'll hear as part of this Firehouse Sessions audio interview and videos.

Time Baby recorded three live performances of their original songs in the Spokane Public Radio performance space. Watch the videos for "Big Worm," "Space Zaddy" and "Primed Friday" below.