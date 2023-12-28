Olivia Brownlee - Firehouse Sessions Launch Collaborator

To kick off Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest, the judges asked Spokane singer-songwriter Olivia Brownlee to collaborate on the launch.

In this interview, Brownlee talks to E.J. Iannelli about her upbringing and music education, her stylistic background and inspiration and the things she's excited about in Spokane. She also shares stories about the songs you'll hear on the airwaves and in the videos.

Brownlee entered the Spokane Public Radio performance studio to perform three original songs from her album This Is Where You Live. Watch the videos for "Dear Isidore," "Good Woman Do" and "Curse of Spokane" below.

Isidore

Good Women Do

Curse of Spokane

Special thanks to Megan Kennedy and Rogue Heart Media for helping make the videos possible!

Audio by Aiden Cook. Video by Megan Kennedy and Savanna Rothe. Video editing by Savanna Rothe.