From The Studio

"Idyllic" at The Art Spirit Gallery

By E.J. Iannelli
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT
Wilson Ong, "Shadows of the Day"
Wilson Ong, "Shadows of the Day" (2023), oil on board; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Wilson Ong, "Storm Breaks" (2012), oil; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
Wilson Ong, "Storm Breaks" (2012), oil; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Michael Horswill, "Checkerboard Canyon"
Michael Horswill, "Checkerboard Canyon" (2023), steel, wood, encaustic, paper; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Michael Horswill, "Happy Hive"
Michael Horswill, "Happy Hive" (2023), steel, wood, encaustic, paper; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Michael Horswill, Chelsea Cordova, Wilson Ong
Michael Horswill, Chelsea Cordova and Wilson Ong (L–R) in the SPR lobby
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Victoria Brace, "Hannah"
Victoria Brace, "Hannah" (2023), oil on canvas; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Victoria Brace, "High Summer III" (2023), oil on canvas; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
Victoria Brace, "High Summer III" (2023), oil on canvas; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Claudia Pettis, "Ewe with Blue Sky"
Claudia Pettis, "Ewe with Blue Sky" (2023), oil on Belgian linen; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Claudia Pettis, "Lamb Chewing"
Claudia Pettis, "Lamb Chewing" (2023), oil on board; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Louise Lamontagne, "Mission Creek - Draws Me Deeper"
Louise Lamontagne, "Mission Creek - Draws Me Deeper" (2022), oil; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Molly Sims, "Golden Grizzly"
Molly Sims, "Golden Grizzly" (2023), oil; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Brittany Finch, "Great Horned Owl Field Journal"
Brittany Finch, "Great Horned Owl Field Journal" (2023), ink on paper; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery
Stephanie Frostad, "Winter Fox"
Stephanie Frostad, "Winter Fox" (2023), graphite and oil on wood panel; from the May 2023 "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery
The Art Spirit Gallery

Artists Michael Horswill and Wilson Ong plus Chelsea Cordova discuss the May exhibition

Ahead of the opening of the "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery, artists Michael Horswill and Wilson Ong as well as gallery manager Chelsea Cordova came into the KPBX studio to talk about some of the work on display.

Ong, whose landscapes are very much in keeping with the theme of the exhibition, spoke about his preferred locations and the qualities he hopes to capture in his paintings. Horswill, by contrast, discussed the abstract nature of his own pieces and the choices behind his fusion of mixed media like wood, steel and encaustics.

There are six additional artists whose work is featured in "Idyllic," and Cordova spoke to their variety. They include Claudia Pettis, Louise Lamontagne, Victoria Brace, Brittany Finch, Stephanie Frostad and Molly Sims, each of whom brings a unique perspective and style to the show.

Idyllic” opens this Saturday (May 6) at the Art Spirit Gallery in Coeur d’Alene. It runs until May 28. Additional images and more info about the exhibition are available at the gallery's website.

E.J. Iannelli
