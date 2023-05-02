"Idyllic" at The Art Spirit Gallery

Ahead of the opening of the "Idyllic" exhibition at The Art Spirit Gallery, artists Michael Horswill and Wilson Ong as well as gallery manager Chelsea Cordova came into the KPBX studio to talk about some of the work on display.

Ong, whose landscapes are very much in keeping with the theme of the exhibition, spoke about his preferred locations and the qualities he hopes to capture in his paintings. Horswill, by contrast, discussed the abstract nature of his own pieces and the choices behind his fusion of mixed media like wood, steel and encaustics.

There are six additional artists whose work is featured in "Idyllic," and Cordova spoke to their variety. They include Claudia Pettis, Louise Lamontagne, Victoria Brace, Brittany Finch, Stephanie Frostad and Molly Sims, each of whom brings a unique perspective and style to the show.

“Idyllic” opens this Saturday (May 6) at the Art Spirit Gallery in Coeur d’Alene. It runs until May 28. Additional images and more info about the exhibition are available at the gallery's website.