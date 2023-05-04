Hamilton Studio's exhibition of paintings and photos by Anthony Boccaccio

Three guests came into the KPBX studio to speak to E.J. Iannelli on behalf of two very different upcoming events.

To start, visual artist Anthony Boccaccio and Spokesman-Review photographer Colin Mulvany talked about Boccaccio's new exhibition of paintings, sculpture and photography at Hamilton Studio. The show opens this Friday.

Boccaccio was a National Geographic photographer for many years. Much of his painting and sculpture is inspired by the art of the Italian Renaissance, and this exhibition is his first public showing of that work. Boccaccio spoke about his early introduction to painting and photography and why Renaissance art resonates so strongly with him.

Mulvany is a longtime friend of Boccaccio and advocated for this exhibition with the aim of introducing regional audiences to his art.

Gardner, who is the Adult Programs & Event Coordinator at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC), then talked about the MAC's Mother’s Day Home Tour. After a three-year hiatus, the popular event is making its return this Mother's Day Weekend.

As part of the tour, the MAC and homeowners will open four historic homes in the Browne's Addition neighborhood to the public. The Campbell House, which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, will also open it doors and offer access to multiple floors.

In addition to the guided tours, there will be outdoor activities such as a hatmaking tent.

Anthony Boccaccio's "Inspired by the Renaissance" exhibition kicks off on First Friday (May 5) and runs until the end of the month. For details on location, talks or open studio times, visit the Hamilton Studio website or call (509) 327-9501.

And for more information about the Mother's Day Home Tour next weekend (May 13 and 14), visit the MAC's website or call (509) 456-3931.