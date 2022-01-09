Photography

-
Who's on TA(P)? Jill Reeves, Michael Holloman, Anne-Claire Mitchell, Lacey Barlow, Sara Delane and Azadeh Weber
Photographers Colin Mulvany and Anthony Boccaccio plus the MAC's Amanda Gardner
This week's TA(P) covers a wildfire art exhibition, vocal jazz and aerial arts
Writer and photographer Tim Connor discusses his book Beautiful Wounds
Tonight [Thursday], KSPS Public Television airs a new documentary called “Capturing History.” It’s about three early 20th century photographers whose…
