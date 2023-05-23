© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest, Friday, Hour 1

Published May 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT
Our final MusicFest 2023 broadcast began with performances by Neva Xu and Estelle Chang, violinists, pianist Lily Yang, the Rogers Adventist School String Quartet, pianists Daniel Beal and Julia Beal, tenor Max Romoff, pianist Ella Melin, violinist Asher Wu, sopranos Sienna and Shannon Whitehead, soprano Jade Frias and pianist Alina Shevchuk.

From The Studio