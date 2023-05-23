From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest, Friday, Hour 1

Our final MusicFest 2023 broadcast began with performances by Neva Xu and Estelle Chang, violinists, pianist Lily Yang, the Rogers Adventist School String Quartet, pianists Daniel Beal and Julia Beal, tenor Max Romoff, pianist Ella Melin, violinist Asher Wu, sopranos Sienna and Shannon Whitehead, soprano Jade Frias and pianist Alina Shevchuk.