Spokane Falls Community College's "Clue: The Musical"

Cedric Bidwell Williams, Ashley DeMoville, Chris Hansen, Lexi McFarlane and Andrea Olsen joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to preview Spokane Falls Community College's new production of Clue: The Musical, which runs this weekend only.

Bidwell Williams and Olsen are co-music directors for this show. DeMoville, the drama department chair, is directing the musical. McFarlane is playing the detective, and Hansen is pulling double duty as both the show's scenic designer and murder victim, Mr. Boddy.

DeMoville talked about the show and its recent surge in popularity. Olsen and Bidwell Williams explained why they decided to divide their duties and the musical elements that they're focusing on individually.

Hansen discussed the set design and Mr. Boddy's role as the show's emcee, and McFarlane detailed her character's responsibilities, including sorting through the 216 possible endings.

Along with staging Clue: The Musical, the SFCC Bigfoot Drama program has been busy with other productions, some of which have won national awards.

The Kennedy Center American College Festival recently presented the program with a Citizen Artist Award for Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner. SFCC students Blythe DeWitt and Charlie Ladd were also recognized with Citizen Artist Awards for Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management. DeMoville spoke about why these achievements are so meaningful.

Spokane Falls Community College’s new production of Clue: The Musical opens tomorrow (Thursday, June 1) in the newly remodeled SFCC Music Auditorium. It will run until Saturday, June 3.

For tickets, visit the Spartan Theatre ticket portal.