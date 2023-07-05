Browne's Addition Summer Concerts 2023

Local music advocate Annie Matlow, who's also a longtime organizer of the Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts, came into the KPBX studio along with Free Whiskey's Brad Calbick and Merri Schulz to speak with E.J. Iannelli about this year's lineup.

The Browne’s Addition Summer Concert series kicks off its 26th season tomorrow (Thursday, July 6) with the popular 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band. That group includes Full Metal Racket Rock Band as well as the General's 7 Traditional Jazz Band and the Brass Patriots Band.

The rest of the dates feature the following bands:



July 13: Nu Jack City

July 20: Villa Blues ’N Jazz

July 27: Tango Volcado

August 3: Free Whiskey

August 10: Stagecoach West

August 17: Mardi Gras Growlers

August 24: Soul Proprietor

Over the course of the concert series, the musical styles range from Celtic folk and Nuevo tango to funk, R&B, jazz and rock.

Calbick and Schulz also took the opportunity to play two songs as a duo in the SPR performance space. To open, they played the short jig "Out on the Ocean"/"Old Favorite." And to close, they played the nautically themed "A Boat Like the Gideon Brown"/"Lightning Hornpipe."

Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts run Thursday evenings throughout July and August. The concerts take place in Coeur d’Alene Park in Spokane's historic Browne’s Addition neighborhood. Admission is free.